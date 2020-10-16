Elvira Launches Kickstarter for The Omega Ma'am Comic Book

✖

In the decades since audiences first witnessed Cassandra Peterson as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark as a TV horror host, we've seen her in a variety of mediums, as the spirit of the character has been kept alive and well in a number of different comic book projects, with Peterson and Dynamite Comics recently launching a Kickstarter for her new endeavor, the 48-page "The Omega Ma'am" event. The new comic sees Peterson collaborating with frequent writer David Avallone, with the project shattering its goal of $6,666 shortly after launching, with a variety of other perks and incentives being offered to demonstrate just how passionate Elvira's following remains. You can head to the official Kickstarter page to get involved in the project.

The campaign is described, "Dynamite is the proud publisher of Elvira comics and we've been having a deadly-delightful time bringing her into our 4-color world. Since the beginning, writer, David Avallone (Elvira, Bettie Page), has worked with Cassandra Peterson (a.k.a. Elvira) to really hone Elvira's voice and make it the great comic series it is today. When it came time to create another Elvira comic, we here at Dynamite decided it was time to pull out all the stops and combine the talents of David and Cassandra to make an Elvira comic that REALLY services the fans. This fall, Dynamite presents Elvira: The Omega Ma'am, an epic, 48-page comic event that sees Elvira waking up in the midst of a quarantine apocalypse (timely, we know). Watch Elvira's adventure as she makes new friends, confronts new fiends, and tries to find her way back to a figurative (and literal) land of the living!"

To say that the project has proven to be a success would be a bit of an understatement, as, at the time of writing, the Kickstarter has earned more than $60,000 from more than 600 backers. Due to this response, the campaign has added a variety of stretch goals, including exclusive covers, trading cards, and even an Elvira-themed spirit board, replicating the tradition of the iconic OUIJA boards.

(Photo: Dynamite Comics)

Given that the project has nearly a month left, we won't be surprised if we get even more exciting perks and incentives to encourage more backers, proving just how much life there is in Elvira's fandom.

Stay tuned for details on Elvira: The Omega Ma'am.

