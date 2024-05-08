Energon Universe 2024 Special #1 Review: A Solid Sales Pitch for a New Hasbro Universe

Skybound is selling the interconnectedness of its new Energon Universe line of comics with a special one-shot that advances the plot of all three series and reminds readers that all these stories are connected. Energon Universe 2024 Special #1 features three separate, standalone stories written and illustrated by the creative teams behind Transformers and Void Rivals along with the writer of the first two miniseries tied to the upcoming GI JOE series. While the interconnectedness of the universe is perhaps the biggest selling point, what I enjoyed most is how all three comics approach the Hasbro properties from the same "gritty" angle that affirms readers will enjoy the entire universe of comics even if they aren't familiar with a specific property.

The most impactful story in Energon Universe 2024 Special is the Megatron-focused Transformers story by writer Darren Warren Johnson and artist Ryan Ottley. In the issue, we not only see what happened to Megatron to explain his absence in the main Transformers series, but also witness his escape from Cobra Headquarters. Johnson and Ottley continue to lean into death and dismemberment in their Transformers stories, with Megatron offing another Autobot and losing both arms and multiple eyes in the process. On the one hand, robots shooting lasers and carrying laser-axes should be a bit more deadly than what we see in the gentler Transformers cartoons. However, the fixation on robots dying in brutal fashion gives the series an unintended parallel to the Michael Bay movies, which always featured some robot getting crunched up in near-comical fashion.

The Void Rivals story brings in another Transformer to interact with the alien elements of the Energon Universe, with Hot Rod appearing to look into a missing (and so far unnamed) ally. To this point, the main Void Rivals series by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Lorenzo De Felici has mostly kept itself isolated from the Transformers universe, with only occasional appearances by Autobots, Decepticons, and other related creatures. Still, it seems that the comic will be fast approaching a crossroads, although Kirkman's slow and steady approach should pay dividends in building out a different universe than what we've known in past Transformers comics.

Finally, the GI Joe story plays on the spy angles of the paramilitary agency, with Duke recruiting Baroness to join his new team. The surprise here is that Duke isn't the only agent in the field in this series, and it appears that the new GI Joe storyline will have more tension and explore the spywork of the GI Joes compared to past comics.

While I'm not as familiar with GI Joe as I am the Transformers, I enjoyed the GI Joe storyline in part because it had the same feel as the other two comics. While all three comics are unique, they clearly present a dirtier, distrustful version of these toy franchises, one where there are no "sacred cows" or lines that can't be crossed. One thing I've generally disliked about licensed series is that they have to play it safe and stay within obvious parameters, but it appears that Skybound is being given more leeway with both its body count and general tone, which helps the Energon Universe emerge as its own distinctive story.

Another interesting part of the issue is that, while the Energon Universe 2024 Special is billed as a look within the universe, the comic makes clear that there are multiple story angles playing out across different theaters. While it would be tempting to build toward some kind of joint threat or big event with a comic like this, I think that establishing the universe is more beneficial in the long run and makes the inevitable crossover an even bigger deal when it comes. This comic is still laying out the pieces of the world and that's more useful than pushing towards an immediate event of some sort.

If you want to try a different kind of shared universe, Energon Universe 2024 Special certainly delivers a strong case for its featured comics. I'm curious as to how Skybound will approach this world in the long term, but this one-shot is all about intrigue and possibility, which is perhaps the strongest sales pitch you can make for a still nascent shared universe.

Published by Image Comics

Written by Daniel Warren Johnson, Robert Kirkman, and Joshua Williamson

Art by Ryan Ottley, Lorenzo De Felici, and Jason Howard

Colors by Annalisa Leoni, Matheus Lopes, and Mike Spicer

Letters by Rus Wooton

Cover by Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer