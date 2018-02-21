Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: ‘Betty & Veronica: Vixens’ #4

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Betty & Veronica: Vixens #4 from writer Jamie L. Rotante, artist Eva Cabrera, colorist Elaina Unger and letter Rachel Deering.

The title recasts the pair as “the leaders of the toughest gang in Riverdale, the Vixens.”

Fans of the Riverdale TV series will likely recognize the name: the high school cheerleading squad, of which Betty and Veronica are members, go by “The River Vixens.”

“Betty and Veronica aren’t just two young ladies who happen to like the same boy—they’re two hard-working, intelligent and strong women who maintain a friendship despite their differences; consistently defying all expectations to overcome the odds stacked against them,” said writer Jamie L. Rotante at the time of the series’ launch. “That’s something I really wanted to explore with this series—and not just Betty and Veronica, many of the female Archie Comics characters will get a chance to tell their own unique stories in a way that’s fun and action-packed.”

The series, which takes place outside of the bounds of the “New Riverdale” continuity of the mainstream Archie and Jughead comics, casts the world of Riverdale in an aesthetic that would not be unfamiliar to fans of DC’s DC Bombshells and Gotham City Garage lines.

The publisher describes the book as “an intense and action-packed journey alongside the girls of Riverdale High,” and while the book also features plenty of laughs and relationship drama, the Eisner-nominated Kim & Kim might be a good bar for what kind of pacing to expect from the series.

"Working for Archie Comics is a dream come true for me, and this was the very reason I started doing comics!" said artist Eva Cabrera, who also works on Kim & Kim. "I feel this project was meant for me because I adore Motorcycles AND the Archie girls! I'm sure everyone will love it! Besides, who doesn't love all-girl motorcycle groups?"

You can check out the official solicitation text below, and the preview art in the attached image gallery.

BETTY & VERONICA VIXENS #4

This is it! It’s the SERPENTS VS. the VIXENS in a face-off where all of Riverdale is at stake; but when the Serpents up the ante, things might get deadly.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Eva Cabrera, Elaina Unger, Rachel Deering

Cover: Eva Cabrera

Variant Covers: Cat Staggs, Jenn St. Onge

On Sale Date: 2/28

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.