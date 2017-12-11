Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: ‘Jughead: The Hunger’ #2

Archie Comics has provided Comicbook.com with an exclusive preview of Jughead: The Hunger #2, from writer Frank Tieri and artists Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli.

Set in a world where Jughead Jones is a werewolf by night, The Hunger started as a one-shot but sold enough to be upgraded into a full-length series, retaining writer Tieri.

Eisma, of course, has done short runs on the biggest Archie Comics titles lately, from Riverdale to Archie.

NEW ONGOING SERIES!

As Jughead’s life as a fugitive grows deadlier, Betty and Archie close in—and they’re not alone. Betty’s werewolf hunter relatives’ ruthlessness may spell the end for good ol’ Jug!

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: T. Rex

Final Order Cut-Off: 11/20

On Sale Date: 12/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.