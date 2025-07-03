Marvel’s Fantastic Four Series Confirms a Major Change to Match the MCU (Exclusive)

The newest volume of Fantastic Four continues the trend of having the comics match the developments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. July is a big month for Marvel’s First Family. Along with the theatrical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we also have a new Fantastic Four comic launching. It comes during the middle of One World Under Doom, a Doctor Doom-centric event where Victor Von Doom took over the world. The MCU movie should bring more eyeballs to Fantastic Four #1, and fans will notice that a change to the team mirrors what happens in the MCU movie.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North, Humberto Ramos, Victor Olazava, Edgar Delgado, and VC’s Travis Lanham. Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, is our narrator for the preview as she runs down the members of the team. Ben Grimm/The Thing is bighearted and impossibly strong; Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic is her husband, stretchy, and perhaps the smartest man on the planet; and Johnny Storm/Human Torch is her brother and a living inferno.

As for Sue, she’s the Invisible Woman and can bend light and energy to make force fields with her mind. However, Sue also confirms that she leads the Fantastic Four, which is a somewhat recent change from Mister Fantastic typically being thought of as the team leader. This appears to line up with the marketing for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where Vanessa Kirby’s Invisible Woman has called herself the FF’s leader. So while Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards may be thought of as the central star, it’s Sue who keeps the family unified.

Invisible Woman has brought the Fantastic Four to Doctor Doom’s doorstep to stop him and save the world. They fight an army of Doombots in the street while Emperor Doom watches on. After making quick work of the Doombots, Invisible Woman lands an invisible punch to Doom, knocking him against a building. Of course, Doctor Doom can’t believe that the FF would be so foolish as to attack him. He decides that if the heroes insist on enabling each other’s anti-Doom psychoses, then Doom will simply end them. With a burst of green energy, the Fantastic Four disappear.

The previous announcement of Marvel’s new Fantastic Four series revealed that Doom has sent the four heroes back to different eras in the past. Their only chance to get back home is to retrieve the Forever Stone, a piece of granite that is one of Earth’s longest-lasting rocks.

“But as much as this first story involves dinosaurs and time travel, it’s really about these four remarkable people and the depth of love they have for each other,” North told The Hollywood Reporter. “People often think of the FF in terms of family, and they’re not wrong, but I think there’s something really beautiful about friendship too, and we get to see that with these characters. It’s high-concept science fiction with real emotion. What’s not to like?”

Humberto Ramos added, “I’ve been lucky to illustrate many of the most iconic superheroes in the universe, but this book felt different from the start. The weight of history and legacy of these characters lay upon your shoulders, no matter who you are or how you’ve worked in this industry.”

“A NEW ERA FOR MARVEL’S FIRST FAMILY! The FANTASTIC FOUR return with a new issue #1, kicking off a whole new volume of their adventures through time, space, science and the human condition!” the description of Fantastic Four #1 reads. “When the Fantastic Four take on Doom, things go well until they suddenly go catastrophically wrong – and they’re sent to four different eras in Earth’s history! Alone and isolated in wildly different time periods, Reed, Johnny, Ben and Sue all have to fight to survive. Their only hope is to reach the Forever Stone: a mass of dense granite that happens to be one of the longest-lasting rocks on the planet, which – through a combination of obscurity and raw geological luck – has stayed both intact and accessible for most of Earth’s history! Also featured in this extra-big, extra-special issue: Ben Grimm fights a dinosaur! No other comic DARES to feature the Thing battling several Mapusauruses, but that’s just where WE get started! And it’s all brought to life by the incredible new series artist Humberto Ramos!”

Fantastic Four #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 9th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!