Exclusive: Here’s the Full Long Beach Comic Con 2019 Schedule

The folks at the Long Beach Comic Con have provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at their official schedule for the weekend of August 31 and September 1. LBCC 2019 will take over the Long Beach Convention Center from August 31 to September 1 to house some of the amazing talents — from writers, artists, illustrators, publishers, cosplayers, and screen stars — behind your favorite comic books, TV shows, and films. Over 100 different panels will be available, including those by the STEM educational Space Expo and the out-of-this-world GeekFest film festival — both of which take place from within LBCC 2019!

You can check the full schedule out below.

Saturday, August 31, 2019

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Room 103A: Hey, YA!: Young Adult Comics Conquer the World

Moderated by Ivan Cohen; Panelists include Monica Kubina, Sandy King Carpenter

Youth may be wasted on the young, but today’s best comics aren’t! Young-adult readers (and their parents) are invited to join Monica Kubina (DC SUPER HERO GIRLS), Sandy King Carpenter (movie and comics creator launching the STORM KIDS line of YA horror comics later this year), and David Gallaher (THE ONLY LIVING GIRL) for a fun-filled talk about what young readers will be talking about next. Moderated by LBCC Director of Programming Ivan Cohen (TEEN TITANS GO!).

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Room 103B: Space Expo Presents: Space Unites: LGBTQ+ Community Making Space Exploration a Reality

Panelists include Dajae Williams, Gabrielle (“Rie”) Lee, Hared Ochoa, Jeffrey Megivern, Shannon Sanchez

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Room 104A: IGNITED Conversation with Mark Waid and Philippe Briones

Moderated by Dave Olbrich; featuring Mark Waid and Philippe Briones

IGNITED–the first release from Humanoids Publishing’s superhero line, H1–has provoked conversation since its debut in June. Join co-writer Mark Waid (HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE) and artist Philippe Briones (X-MEN, SUICIDE SQUAD) for a discussion of the behind-the-scenes development of their series, what’s coming next in both INGNITED and other titles coming from the “H1” imprint, where Waid serves as Director of Creative Development. Moderated by comics-industry veteran Dave Olbrich.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Room 103A: How to Write Comics the ALTERNA Way

Moderated by David Lucarelli; Panelists include Terry Mayo, Ryan Winn

The art of writing comics is constantly evolving. How do you find the right balance between prose and pictures? How do you keep your artist excited about the project? How can you learn from the work of your favorite creators? All this and more form some of the top creators at Alterna Comics, including moderator David Lucarelli (TINSELTOWN), Terry Mayo (THE WICKED RIGHTEOUS), and Ryan Winn (GODS AND GEARS).

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Room 103B: In for the Long Haul: Keeping your Indie Project Alive

Moderated by Barbra Dillon; Panelists include Clint Wolf, Dawn Wolf, Diana Levin, Erik Amaya, Justin Robinson

Ten years ago, at the first ever Long Beach Comic Con, Clint and Dawn Wolf debuted their indie webcomic, ZOMBIE RANCH. A decade later, they’re still going! Join them and a panel of their fellow comics veterans as they share how to stay dedicated to projects through good times and bad, avoiding burnout, and changing and improving while still holding on to what you–and your audience–love about what you do. Featuring Barbra Dillon (Fanbase Press), Diana Levin (Ghoulish Bunny Studios), and Erik Amaya and Justin Robinson (TREAD PERILOUSLY Podcast).

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Room 104A: Howard Chaykin and Robert Crais: Super-Buddies

Moderated by Gary Phillips; Featuring Howard Chaykin and Robert Crais

Mutual appreciation society alert! Bestselling novelist Robert Crais (the Joe Pike and Elvis Cole series) and legendary comics creator Howard Chaykin (AMERICAN FLAGG!) have a freewheeling conversation about their work, their fandom, and the importance of buddies and sidekicks in novels and comic books alike. Moderated by crime and comics writer Gary Phillips (ANGELTOWN).

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Room 103C: GeekFest’s Women of SciFi and Horror

Moderated by Jackie Dallas; panelists include Jessica Cameron, Michele Specht, Aliza Pearl, Victoria Paege, Crystal Allen

Join us for a discussion about gender equality, female empowerment, and women in the workplace in the indie science fiction and horror Film/TV industry.

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Room 103A: Webcomics Advocates Present: The Webcomics Gathering

Moderated by Kristen Parraz; Panelists include Brendan Creecy, Patrick Scullin, Madeleine Holly-Rosing, Eddie DeAngelini, Ambrose Quintanilla, Daniel Sansonetti

Join Webcomics Advocates co-founder Brendan Creecy (BRAX THE ALIEN ROCKER) and webcomic creators Patrick Scullin (SUPER SIBLINGS), Madeleine Holly-Rosing (BOSTON METAPHYSICAL SOCIETY), Eddie DeAngelini (COLLECTORS), Ambrose Quintanilla (GOPHER-IT COMICS), Daniel Sansonetti (DANIEL’S WAY), and moderator Kristen Parraz (COMADRES Y COMICS podcast) as they celebrate and discuss the exciting world of webcomics! They will also give any webcomic creators in the audience 30 seconds to promote their comic to the crowd. All creators and fans are welcome!

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Room 103B: INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS: Live!

Moderated by Mark A. Altman; featuring Daren Dochterman

Join the hosts of the smash INGLORIOUS TREKSPERTS podcast, Mark A. Altman (author, THE 50 YEAR MISSION) and Daren Dochterman (visual effects supervisor, STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE – DIRECTOR’S EDITION) as they are joined by special guests and beloved STAR TREK comic book writers David and Scott Tipton as they discuss the long and tortured history of Harlan Ellison’s legendary “The City on The Edge of Forever” for a live episode of the only podcast for Star Trek fans with a life.

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Room 104A: In Conversation with DC Comics’ Dan DiDio

Featuring Dan DiDio

Dan DiDio invites you to join this afternoon chat to talk about your favorite comic book memories and why we all love this medium. All are welcome; no RSVP required!

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Room 103A: So They Say You Shouldn’t Cosplay: A Cos-Positivity panel by Ivy Doomkitty

Featuring Ivy Doomkitty

Come and listen in on a panel led by Ivy Doomkitty, discussing topics on Diversity in Cosplay, such as body image/type, skin color, age, disability, genderbent cosplay, and more. We will discuss how to push past boundaries that others try to place against you and discuss various techniques to build confidence. After all, cosplay is for everyone. It is not limited to one demographic. Q&A to follow.

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Room 103B: Space Expo Presents: Sound in Space

Featuring Jason Achilles

Dive into the world of space lasers, high-speed asteroid chases, and exploding stars…as we investigate the many uses of sound throughout sci-fi films, with science fiction now quickly becoming reality as NASA works towards capturing future sounds on the surface of Mars with the forthcoming ‘MARS 2020’ rover. LA-based record producer, orchestral composer, touring multi-instrumentalist and self-described “extraterrestrial audio engineer” Jason Achilles will take you there as he shares his unlikely musical journey which led to a consulting position with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory on their next groundbreaking mission to the Red Planet.

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Room 104A: Writing Animation and Comics with DC SUPER HERO GIRLS’ Shea Fontana

Moderated by Ivan Cohen; Featuring Shea Fontana

Kids welcome (parents, too, if they promise to behave)! Join Long Beach Comic Con Guest of Honor Shea Fontana as she answers your questions and shares stories of working in animation and comics as the writer of DC SUPER HERO GIRLS in books and animation, WONDER WOMAN comics, DOC MCSTUFFINS, POLLY POCKET, and many more!

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Room 103A: The Art of Nerd Theatre

Moderated by Jared Pixler; Panelists include David Evan Stolworthy, Katie Lynn Mapel, Matt Franta,Laura Wiley, Race Benagallio

A panel discussion around creating immersive and “nerdy” theatre inspired by video games, pop culture and tabletop games. Meet the producers and co-creators of the award-winning, long-running shows THE VIDEO GAMES, a HUNGER GAMES/videogame crossover combat show; THE STUDY, a choose-your-own adventure play, and WINTER IS COMING: A MUSICAL PARODY. Join us as we discuss past projects and our upcoming new musical TABLETOP: THE MUSICAL (by Chad Sundman and Race Benagallio). There may even be some performance pieces!

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Room 103B: Unboxing PANDORA

Moderated by Mark A. Altman

Join showrunner/executive producer Mark A. Altman and special guests as they preview exclusive and behind-the-scenes footage from the hit new CW sci-fi series that has been called “RIVERDALE In Space” and “STAR TREK meets BUFFY” by Scott Mantz of KTLA. Free giveaways as well!

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Room 104A: Enter: The Latina Superhero

Moderated by Kayden Phoenix; Panelists include Alvaro Rodriguez, Amanda Julina Gonzalez, Barbra Dillon

The need for positive Latina representation has been heard. Join a stellar lineup of creators who have answered the call by giving an authentic voice to Latina superheroes. Panelists include Alvaro Rodriguez, creator of Netflix’s new animated series SEIS MANOS, Kayden Phoenix, Creator, JALISCO & SANTA, and Amanda Julina Gonzalez, Illustrator, JALISCO & SANTA, and Barbra Dillon, Editor-In-Chief of Fanbase Press (QUINCE).

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Room 103A: Building Worlds in Comics and Beyond

Moderated by David Gallaher; Panelists include Shannon Eric Denton, Vita Ayala, Norm Harper

Creators from comics, video games, and more share the methods and madness behind how they create worlds. Is it harder when basing them on the world outside our windows? Or does making something from scratch pose more of a challenge? THE ONLY LIVING GIRL’s David Gallaher leads a powerhouse panel featuring Shannon Eric Denton (Blizzard Entertainment), Vita Ayala (LIVEWIRE, THE WILDS), and Norm Harper (HAPHAVEN, THE SEQUELS)!

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Room 103B: Cartoon Physics 101

Featuring Dr. Daniel J. Glenn & Dr. Michael Dennin

Have you ever wanted to walk off a cliff without the fear of falling until you look down? Have you ever wanted to run through a brick wall leaving only your body’s silhouette behind? Have you ever wanted to paint a paint a hole on the ground, and then jump in? Well now you can! Join Physics Phenom Dr. Michael Dennin and Analytical Mastermind Daniel J. Glenn as they teach you the science behind cartoon physics.

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Room 104A: Cosplay Comedy

Featuring Dave Amiott, PJ Baio, Kyle Chrise, April Cowgur, Andy Erikson, Jeff Hopkins, Lacretia Lyon, Aaron Ram Powell, Jeremy Scipio, Sean White

The runaway hit of last year’s Long Beach Comic Expo returns! Cosplay Comedy is a unique stand-up show where comics perform in costume and in-character! See your favorite heroes and villains take the stage and hit the mic! Featuring some of the geekiest comics from the LA scene. Our LBCC lineup includes Batman & Robin, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Captain Kirk, and more!

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Room 103A: C3 Presents: Starting a Universe

Moderated by Christian Gossett; featuring Corinna Bechko

Comics creator, filmmaker, and videogame story artist and director Christian Gossett (THE RED STAR) is joined by writer Corinna Bechko (GREEN LANTERN: EARTH ONE) to talk about the basics of building a universe! You have an idea for a universe of stories, but now what? In this surprising, in-depth look, you will be shown the steps you need to take to get from where you are now (someone with ideas) to where you want to be (someone with a series of published comics). Presented by C3: Comic Creator Conference.

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Room 103B: Mark Waid: 50 in 50

Moderated by Ivan Cohen; featuring Mark Waid

From HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE to KINGDOM COME, if writer Mark Waid doesn’t know it all, it’s not for lack of trying. Probe the mind of one of comics’ most prolific masters about anything – comics history, how to break in, how to break out, where the bodies are buried – as he tries to answer fifty questions in fifty minutes!

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Room 104A: WHO WOULD WIN?: Live!

Moderated by James Gavsie; featuring Loryn Stone

Luke Skywalker takes on Spider-Man in a WHO WOULD WIN? debate live on-stage at Long Beach Comic Con! Who will you and the judges crown as the winner? The popular WHO WOULD WIN podcast is bringing their brand of comedy and geek knowledge to Long Beach in an epic battle between everyone’s favorite Jedi and Marvel’s iconic wall-crawler!

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Room 103A: Cover Stories: Artists Tell All!

Moderated by Barbara Randall Kesel; Panelists include Marat Mychaels, Logan Lubera, Jamie Sullivan, Mary Bellamy

Cover artists Marat Mychaels, Jamie Sullivan, Mary Bellamy, and Logan Lubera share stories of how they create covers that aren’t mere snapshots of what’s inside, but movie posters selling characters as diverse as Deadpool, Spider-Man, My Little Pony, and G.I. Joe to the devoted reader and casual browser alike! Moderated by veteran editor (who has commissioned her share of covers) Barbara Randall Kesel.

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Room 104B: Cosplay Contest Pre-Judging

Moderated by Bernie Bregman

Visit Bernie Bregman at The Geek Gatsby table in Social Square to enter! *Subject to availability

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Room 104A: Cosplay Contest

Moderated by Bernie Bregman

Room 103C: GeekFest Film Festival

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Program 1: Fan Films – Marvel and DC Little Man of Steel

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Program 2: Geek Girls ROCK Planeman

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Program 3: STAR WARS Fan Films Star Wars: The Toys Awaken

3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Program 4: SciFi Block 1 The Shipment

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. GeekFest’s Women in Entertainment: Breaking the Wheel in Genre Film/TV

Moderated by Adrienne Lunson; Panelists include Julianna Politsky, Carmen Cabana, Trina Renee, Sydney Viengluang, Ubah Mohamed, Melora Rivera

An informative and educational panel from women currently working in the Genre TV/Film industry on GODZILLA, KONG, PACIFIC RIM, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, DC’S STARGIRL, Z-NATION, and BLACK LIGHTNING. Offering insight on experiences in working on genre film/TV projects and for those who want to create content as a writer, director, and artists in this arena.

Sunday, September 1, 2019

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Room 103A: Fanbase Press Presents: Inclusivity in Comics

Moderated by Barbra Dillon; Panelists include Vita Ayala, Sebastian Kadlecik, and MD Marie

The comic book fanbase is a diverse landscape of readers, representing all genders, nationalities, ethnicities, sexual preferences, abilities, and ages. As the industry continues to evolve, so too should the diversity of its creators, characters, titles, and genres in order to better represent its fanbase. Led by Fanbase Press Editor-in-Chief Barbra Dillon, this panel – including Vita Ayala (THE WILDS, AGE OF X-MAN: PRISONER X), Sebastian Kadlecik (QUINCE, PENGUINS VS. POSSUMS), and MD Marie (VINDICATION) – will discuss the importance of inclusivity in the comic book medium and the ways in which they are making the greatest efforts to bring diversity and inclusivity to their work.

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Room 103B: Space Expo Presents: Women of Space: Europa Clipper

Panelists include Amiee Quon, Joan Stupik, Priyanka Srivastava, Richa Sirohi, Serina Diniega, Shelly Sposato, Nora Low

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., Room 103A: NERD UP OR SHUT UP: Live!

Moderated by Anastasia Washington; Panelists include Emalee Burditt, Richard Sheehan, Maggie Olbrich

The podcast where the only wrong opinion is yours makes its Long Beach debut! A highly opinionated pop-culture roundtable among fourlifelong friends, Anastasia Washington (LEGION OF LEIA, ANASTATIONTV), Emalee Burditt, Maggie Olbrich (QUEEN OF BASICS), and Richard Sheehan hash out all aspects of geek culture through heated discussion, brackets(!), and a good dose of (highly encouraged!) audience participation. And yes, there will be prizes!

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., Room 103B: Cosplay Therapy

Panelists include Tas AlGuhl, Aaron Ram Powell, Amy Michelle, Audrey English

A look at the hobby of cosplay and how it positively impacts mental health. Covering topics like social anxiety and depression and how many find therapeutic value through a social hobby like Cosplay. Join our panel of mental-health professionals and advocates as we deconstruct the hobby and how it helps us.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Room 104A: DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: A Celebration

Moderated by Ivan Cohen; Panelists include Shea Fontana, Yancey Labat, Monica Kubina

Kids and parents alike are welcome to a super-special Long Beach Comic Con event! Joining LBCC Guest of Honor Shea Fontana – who recently completed an epic eight-book run as writer of the DC SUPER HERO GIRLS graphic-novel series – are DCSHG artists Yancey Labat and Monica Kubina. Fans in the audience are encouraged to bring their questions for this superstar panel!

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Room 103B: Legendary Superheroes in Asian Folklore

Moderated by Ringo Le; Panelists include Tram Le, Steven Koji Sakai, Quentin Lee

A panel to inspire a new generation of Asian-Americans to learn from their folklore. In this panel, creators Tram Le (UCI Professor, and author of VIETNAMESE FOLK TALES FOR ENGLISH LEARNERS), Steven Koji Sakai (author, “442”), Quentin Lee (CAMPUS GHOST STORY), and film producer/graphic novelist Daric Loo (PHOENIX RISING) discuss their work and how they and others pass on the tales of legendary heroes of the past in modern-day comic books and graphic novels.

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m., Room 104A: The Voices of INVADER ZIM: ENTER THE FLORPUS

Moderated by Jeromy DeChant; panelists include Rikki Simons, Richard Horvitz, Melissa Fahn

Three of your favorite voice actors from the new Netflix INVADER ZIM movie, INVADER ZIM: ENTER THE FLORPUS, take the LBCC stage! Join Richard Horvitz (Zim), Rikki Simons (GIR and Bloaty), and Melissa Fahn (Gaz Membrane) as they tell stories and answer questions. Moderated by animation and voiceover expert Jeromy DeChant.



2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Room 103B: Space Expo 5

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Room 104A: Cosplay 101

Whether you’ve just decide you want to try cosplay or if you’ve just started and want to get a little better at it, this is the panel for you. Experienced cosplayers share their secrets and tell you what they wish they knew when they started out.

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Room 103B: Military Veterans in Comics and Pop Culture

Moderated by Giles Clarke; Panelists include Jason Inman, Zack Ketz, Joel Searls

Comic books, sci-fi, and fantasy play a huge role in the military. Whether it is sharing a well-worn graphic novel around the platoon while on deployment, or gathering around the camp’s one and only screen to watch a genre movie, the military brings people from all walks of life together and creates an environment where they expose each other to new interests. A group of veterans whose varied pop-culture interests developed into a second career after theIr military service ended share their stories and offer advice. Former Marine Giles Clarke leads a one-of-a-kind conversation with US Army veteran Jason Inman (author of SUPER SOLDIERS, about comic-book characters who are veterans themselves); Zack Ketz, a former US Air Force ordinance technician now working as an illustrator and filmmaker; and Joel Searls, a former Marine Air Defense Officer, now in Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) Investment Banking after working at the Paradigm Talent Agency.

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Room 104A: Casters of a Lesser Pod: Some Nerd Pod Recommendations For Your Ride Home

Moderated by Alex Dandino; panelists include Josh Griffey, Chris Ly, Ren Ebreo, Joe Aragon, Misty Stinnett, Lisa Linke

We know, we know…everyone’s got a podcast. But maybe you need something fresh for the trek home? We’ve got recommendations live on stage! Each of our panelists runs a small but mighty pod for your listening pleasure! Comics, Movies, Books! Pick Your Poison! Moderated by Alex Dandino (THE LONG BOX SESSIONS, FILM ALCHEMIST PODCAST) and featuring Josh Griffey (THE LONG BOX SESSIONS, FILM ALCHEMIST PODCAST), Chris Ly (THE NERDLYS), Ren Ebreo & Joe Aragon (THE UNLUCKY ONES), and Misty Stinnett & Lisa Linke (GO HELP YOURSELF!).

103C: Geek Film Festival

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Program 5: SciFi Block 2 Nano

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Program 6: Geekcetera Block 1 Dark Specter

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Program 7: Geekcetera Block 2 The Indies

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.: GeekFest Filmmakers Panel and Awards

Moderated by Jackie Dallas; panelists include Raymond Montemayor, Bruce Nachsin, Dylan Narang, Anthony Ferraro

Learn tips and tricks from GeekFest Filmmakers who are part of the Year 7 tour.