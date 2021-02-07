Fantastic Four Battle Symbiotes In New Marvel Preview

The Fantastic Four find themselves in the middle of Knull's invasion of Earth in Fantastic Four #29, a King in Black tie-in issue that may see a team member bond with a symbiote. Marvel's first family has enough going on in their lives to keep them busy. They lost their headquarters and are now the guardians of the Forever Gate, which is connected to every point in space and time. Meanwhile, the Human Torch has been getting closer to the alien called Sky, but the return of Johnny Storm's ex-wife, Lyja the Skrull, complicates matters. In the midst of all of this, Knull -- the creator of the symbiotes who became their god -- has led his army of symbiotes to Earth and wrapped the planet up in a symbiote sphere.

While Reed Richards has been at the center of the main King in Black series helping to find a solution to Knull's seemingly unstoppable threat, this issue of Fantastic Four sees the whole family getting involved. The synopsis for the issue suggests one member of the team will bond to one of Knull's symbiotes:

"Fantastic Four #29 sees the In the middle of the chaos that is KING IN BLACK... a symbiote bonds with a member of Marvel's First Family! Also in this issue, the Unseen is putting together a squadron for a secret mission in deep space."

