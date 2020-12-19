Marvel Turns Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men Into Symbiote Soldier In King in Black

The god of the symbiotes has come to Earth in Marvel's epic event series King in Black. Eddie Brock discovered the existence of Knull, the symbiotes' god, in the pages of Venom. Now, Knull has arrived on Earth in the new Marvel Comics event series. Eddie warned the Avengers, and they assembled to defend the planet from Knull's horde of symbiote dragons, but things were much worse than they expected. Even with the help of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, the battle did not go well, and one of the Avengers paid the ultimate price in a brutal moment.

Marvel Comics' new preview for King in Black #2 reveals things are even worse than they first appeared. Not only were Earth's mightiest heroes defeated, but they're now under the control of Knull. Eddie Brock is alive, but without his symbiote. He has no chance of standing against the combined might of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men on his own.

King in Black #2 goes on sale on December 23rd.