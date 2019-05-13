Firefly: The Sting Announced

The women of Joss Whedon‘s Firefly take center stage in a new original graphic novel. Firefly: The Sting is written by New York Times bestselling author Delilah S. Dawson (Sparrowhawk) and features art by artists Pius Bak (The Magicians: Alice’s Story) and Rodrigo Lorenzo (WWE: Undertaker — Rise of the Deadman). The graphic novel sees Firefly‘s women attempting a major heist. It arrives stores in November 2019.

Here’s the synopsis provided by publisher Boom! Studios: “Saffron — the enigmatic rogue who captured the hearts of Firefly fans worldwide, as well as the heart of Captain Malcolm Reynolds — returns to the Serenity. But this time, she’s got no time for Mal, as she’s there to recruit the women of the ship to join her on a heist that has personal stakes for all involved. The cunning grifter joins forces with Zoë, Inara, Kaylee, and River to pull off the greatest theft in all the ‘verse! What could possibly go wrong?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“‘A him gets noticed, a her gets ignored.’ That’s the quote from Ocean’s 8 that really captured my imagination. I love that idea—that women can use our occasional invisibility as a superpower.” said Dawson in a press release. “I’ve been a Firefly fan since I saw Serenity in the theater in 2005 and rushed out to buy the DVD set that night, and it’s been a pure joy cracking open each of these unique, powerful women to see what she desires, what she fears, and how far her loyalty to Mal can stretch. Have you ever wondered what Zoë, Kaylee, Inara, and River would do without a single man in the picture? Thanks to Saffron’s wiles (and threats), you’re about to find out.”

“I’m excited to work with Delilah S. Dawson and Rodrigo Lorenzo on this fun, new story within the Firefly universe, tackling the different elements of a Western and a heist all in one book.” said artist, Pius Bak.

“As science fiction lover, I feel honored to have the chance to be involved with this project,” said Lorenzo. “I am really happy with the idea of getting deep into this genre, and I hope to show the strong passion I have always had for this universe.”

“The galaxy is definitely not ready for the combined powers of all the Firefly women. The Sting brings fans’ favorite butt-kicking heroes and foes together in an exciting, never-before-seen combination where everyone’s looking for a big score but for very different reasons,” said Chris Rosa, Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Delilah, Pius, and Rodrigo bring the adventure and thrills of an intricately planned heist to life with this mix of beloved characters and larger-than-life action.”

Are you excited about Firefly: The Sting? Let us know in the comments.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!