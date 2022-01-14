Flashpoint Batman Returns in New Series From Geoff Johns

Writer Geoff Johns is returning to the world of Flashpoint with a new miniseries starring Thomas Wayne, the Batman of the Flashpoint universe. In the series, which launches in the spring, the Flashpoint Batman will be tasked with figuring out a mystery worthy of a Dark Knight Detective: how did his universe survive the end of Flashpoint, and why is he still alive? Aiding him in this mystery is a setting that looks familiar to readers of 52 and the 2007-2001 volume of Booster Gold: a chalkboard, loaded with cryptic hints, and surrounded by clocks. Could it be that part of Thomas Wayne’s research has taken him either to Vanishing Point, or to one of Rip Hunter’s time labs in Arizona and Pittsburgh?

Not necessarily: it seems instead as though the clocks are tied to the story’s villain, someone known as the Clockwork Killer. The story, titled Flashpoint Beyond, will kick off with the 48-page Flashpoint Beyond #0, featuring artwork by Eduardo Risso.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Everyone working on these books is giving it their all to deliver something that is worth the readers’ time in this competitive landscape of entertainment,” said Johns in a statement provided by DC. “This is for fans of big DC events and the great history of DC when it comes to comic books. And even though this is an event, it’s focused on character over concept – it’s the story of Thomas Wayne Batman, a Barry Allen that could’ve been, the crimes of Bruce Wayne – it’s a murder mystery, a secret mission and a look into the past, present and future of the continuum of DC. And as dark as it can get in this upside down world of Flashpoint, it’s fun.”

Here’s how DC describes the one-shot: After sacrificing everything to help The Flash put the universe back together and save Bruce Wayne’s life, Thomas Wayne wakes up in a world he thought was no more. Forced to don the cowl once again, Batman prowls the streets of Gotham City searching for answers to how this world still exists, but what he starts to uncover will send him hurtling around the globe. The hunt for the Clockwork Killer starts here!

Starting with issue #1, Johns will share writing duties with Jeremy Adams and Tim Sheridan, and artwork from XERMÁNICO, with a new issue coming out every two weeks.

In Flashpoint Beyond #1, Batman’s hunt for the Clockwork Killer brings him to Europe and face to face with the mad king, Aquaman. On the eve of Aquaman’s sinking of London, Batman infiltrates his stronghold and goes on the warpath for answers. Nothing matters to Batman, whose world is already dead, but if he can track down the Clockwork Killer, Thomas can save his son’s world and put everything back together again.

“This is something that, as a fan, I’ve been waiting for a long time – a return to the world of Flashpoint,” said Sheridan. “The fact that I’ve gotten to be a small part of that return is just about the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me and getting to be associated with Geoff, Jeremy, Eduardo, Xermánico and a team that’s put their whole hearts into this, has made it no less than surreal. I can’t wait for people to see these pages!”

“It’s been a privilege, and incredible learning experience, to work with these talented writers, artists, inkers, letterers, colorists and editors for this series,” said Adams. “Talking story and character has been eye-opening, and the lessons will undoubtedly color everything I do from now on. I’m beyond excited that DC fans will get to go back to the Flashpoint Universe and experience a grounded mystery that will evoke serious philosophical questions while tugging at your heartstrings.”

You can see the solicitation information below.

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #0

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by DEXTER SOY

Variant cover by EDUARDO RISSO

1:25 variant cover by MAX DUNBAR

1:50 variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 4/5/22

FLASHPOINT BEYOND #1

Written by GEOFF JOHNS, JEREMY ADAMS, and TIM SHERIDAN

Art by XERMÁNICO

Cover by MITCH GERADS

Variant cover by XERMÁNICO

1:25 variant cover by GARY FRANK

1:50 variant cover by TODD NAUCK

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US

ON SALE 4/19/22



FLASHPOINT BEYOND #0 will be available at local comic book stores and digital retailers on April 5, 2022. A new issue in the mini-series will come out every two weeks, starting with Flashpoint Beyond #1 on April 19.