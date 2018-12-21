Complete Lineup of Free Comic Book Day Titles Announced

2019 is just around the corner, which means we are only a few months away from one of the biggest days in the entire comic book industry. Of course, we’re referring to Free Comic Book Day.

On Saturday, May 4, 2019, comic shops around the world will participate in Free Comic Book Day 2019, which gives both new and old readers a chance to experience comics together. All of the various comic publishers have gotten together to produce free content for the big day, and retailers selected the 51 books that fans will be able to pick up. This week, the entire roster of books was announced online.

“Each year, we continue to push ourselves to bring fans the very best Free Comic Book Day experience,” said Joe Field, originator of FCBD, and owner of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, CA. “The caliber, strength and depth of this year’s comic book titles is fantastic and independent comic book shop retailers all over the world can’t wait to treat fans and customers to an incredible day of fun, discovery, and learning about comic books and comic book shops.”

Check out the full list of FCBD 2019 books below!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019: GOLD COMICS

Archie Comics | Riverdale: Season Three Special

BOOM! Studios | Welcome to the Whedonverse

Dark Horse Comics | Stranger Things & Black Hammer

DC Comics | DC Comics Top Secret Gold Book

IDW Publishing | TMNT: Casualty of War

Image Comics | Deadly Class: Killer Set

Marvel Comics | The Avengers

Titan Comics | Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor

TOKYOPOP | Disney Descendants: Dizzy’s New Fortune

Valiant Entertainment | Bloodshot Special

Vault Comics | Interceptor #1

VIZ Media | Pokemon: I Choose You! & Pokemon: Adventures

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019: SILVER COMICS

AfterShock Comics | Animosity Tales

AHOY Comics | Dragonfly and Dragonflyman #1

Albatross Funnybooks | Grumble vs The Goon

American Mythology | Casper’s Spooksville

Antarctic Press | Punchline #1

Arcana Studio | Go Fish!

Benitez Productions | Lady Mechanika #1

BOOM! Studios | Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship

Chapterhouse Publishing | Captain Canuck: Equilibrium Shift #1

Dark Horse Comics | The Incredibles 2 & Minecraft

DC Comics | DC Top Secret Silver Title

Drawn & Quarterly | Little Lulu in the World’s Best Comic Book

Dynamite Entertainment | Bob’s Burgers

Dynamite Entertainment | Vampirella #0 50th Anniversary

Epicenter Comics | Zagor: The Alien Saga

Fantagraphics Books | Our Favorite Thing Is Our Favorite Thing Is Monsters

Golden Apple Books | Blastosaurus Annual #1

Graphic India | Christiano Ronaldo’s Striker Force 7

Graphix | Wolfie Monster and the Big Bad Pizza Battle

Humanoids | H1 Ignition

IDW Publishing | Star Wars Adventures: Droid Hunters

Image Comics | Spawn #1

Kodansha Comics| Kodansha All-Ages Manga Sampler

Lion Forge Comics | A Sheets Story

Marvel Comics | The Amazing Spider-Man

New England Comics | The Tick

Oni Press | Ghost Hog #1

Papercutz | Gillbert FCBD

Random House Children’s Books | Lucy & Andy Neanderthal: Big and Boulder

Rebellion | Treasury of British Comics Presents: Funny Pages

Red 5 Comics | The Dark Age/Afterburn One-Shot

Scout Comics | Scout Comics Presents: Midnight Sky

Source Point Press | Hope #1

Starburns Industries Press | Starburns Presents

Titan Comics | Robotech

UDON Entertainment | Street Fighter: Sakura vs Karin #1

Vertical Comics | Kino’s Journey: The Beautiful World Sampler

VIZ Media | My Hero Academia/The Promised Neverland

YouNeek Studios | Malika: Fire & Frost

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019: EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT TITLES

Comic Book Legal Defense Fund | Defend Comics

Gemstone Publishing | The Overstreet Guide to Collecting – FCBD 2019

Which Free Comic Book Day 2019 title are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!