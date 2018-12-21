Complete Lineup of Free Comic Book Day Titles Announced

2019 is just around the corner, which means we are only a few months away from one of the biggest days in the entire comic book industry. Of course, we’re referring to Free Comic Book Day.
On Saturday, May 4, 2019, comic shops around the world will participate in Free Comic Book Day 2019, which gives both new and old readers a chance to experience comics together. All of the various comic publishers have gotten together to produce free content for the big day, and retailers selected the 51 books that fans will be able to pick up. This week, the entire roster of books was announced online.
“Each year, we continue to push ourselves to bring fans the very best Free Comic Book Day experience,” said Joe Field, originator of FCBD, and owner of Flying Colors Comics in Concord, CA. “The caliber, strength and depth of this year’s comic book titles is fantastic and independent comic book shop retailers all over the world can’t wait to treat fans and customers to an incredible day of fun, discovery, and learning about comic books and comic book shops.”
Check out the full list of FCBD 2019 books below!
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019: GOLD COMICS
Archie Comics | Riverdale: Season Three Special
BOOM! Studios | Welcome to the Whedonverse
Dark Horse Comics | Stranger Things & Black Hammer
DC Comics | DC Comics Top Secret Gold Book
IDW Publishing | TMNT: Casualty of War
Image Comics | Deadly Class: Killer Set
Marvel Comics | The Avengers
Titan Comics | Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor
TOKYOPOP | Disney Descendants: Dizzy’s New Fortune
Valiant Entertainment | Bloodshot Special
Vault Comics | Interceptor #1
VIZ Media | Pokemon: I Choose You! & Pokemon: Adventures
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019: SILVER COMICS
AfterShock Comics | Animosity Tales
AHOY Comics | Dragonfly and Dragonflyman #1
Albatross Funnybooks | Grumble vs The Goon
American Mythology | Casper’s Spooksville
Antarctic Press | Punchline #1
Arcana Studio | Go Fish!
Benitez Productions | Lady Mechanika #1
BOOM! Studios | Lumberjanes: The Shape of Friendship
Chapterhouse Publishing | Captain Canuck: Equilibrium Shift #1
Dark Horse Comics | The Incredibles 2 & Minecraft
DC Comics | DC Top Secret Silver Title
Drawn & Quarterly | Little Lulu in the World’s Best Comic Book
Dynamite Entertainment | Bob’s Burgers
Dynamite Entertainment | Vampirella #0 50th Anniversary
Epicenter Comics | Zagor: The Alien Saga
Fantagraphics Books | Our Favorite Thing Is Our Favorite Thing Is Monsters
Golden Apple Books | Blastosaurus Annual #1
Graphic India | Christiano Ronaldo’s Striker Force 7
Graphix | Wolfie Monster and the Big Bad Pizza Battle
Humanoids | H1 Ignition
IDW Publishing | Star Wars Adventures: Droid Hunters
Image Comics | Spawn #1
Kodansha Comics| Kodansha All-Ages Manga Sampler
Lion Forge Comics | A Sheets Story
Marvel Comics | The Amazing Spider-Man
New England Comics | The Tick
Oni Press | Ghost Hog #1
Papercutz | Gillbert FCBD
Random House Children’s Books | Lucy & Andy Neanderthal: Big and Boulder
Rebellion | Treasury of British Comics Presents: Funny Pages
Red 5 Comics | The Dark Age/Afterburn One-Shot
Scout Comics | Scout Comics Presents: Midnight Sky
Source Point Press | Hope #1
Starburns Industries Press | Starburns Presents
Titan Comics | Robotech
UDON Entertainment | Street Fighter: Sakura vs Karin #1
Vertical Comics | Kino’s Journey: The Beautiful World Sampler
VIZ Media | My Hero Academia/The Promised Neverland
YouNeek Studios | Malika: Fire & Frost
FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2019: EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT TITLES
Comic Book Legal Defense Fund | Defend Comics
Gemstone Publishing | The Overstreet Guide to Collecting – FCBD 2019
Which Free Comic Book Day 2019 title are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!