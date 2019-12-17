Free Comic Book Day 2020 Gold Comic Books Officially Announced

The Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) Committee has chosen its 12 Gold Sponsor comic book titles for Free Comic Book Day 2020. FCBD happens each year on the first Saturday in May at participating comic book shops worldwide, with next year’s event taking place on May 2, 2020.

The titles were curated by over twenty comic shop retailers who make up the FCBD Selection Committee. This year’s comic book lineup features superheroes, comics based on popular television shows and video games, big franchises, and all-ages favorites. The Gold Sponsor titles come from the industry’s top publishers, including DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Archie Comics, BOOM! Studios, Macmillan/First Second Books, Valiant Entertainment, Random House Children’s Books, Ten Speed Press, and VIZ Media.

“The quality of titles from publisher applicants made for some tough choices this year,” said Ashton Greenwood, Free Comic Book Day spokesperson. “It’s a solid indicator that Free Comic Book Day truly is the ideal event to showcase the best titles you can find in comic book shops. We can’t wait to once again share the FCBD experience with fans and everyone who loves comic books.”

The full line-up of this year’s comic books will be announced on December 19th, when thirty-five additional FCBD Silver Sponsor titles and two FCBD Educational Support titles are revealed. A complete listing of all forty-seven FCBD titles and both FCBD Educational Support Titles can also be found in the January issue of Diamond Comic Distributors’ PREVIEWS catalog, on sale at all comic book shops January 1, 2020. Keep reading to see all 12 of 2020 Gold Sponsor FCBD Comics.

Archie Comics — Archie Blue Ribbon Presents

BOOM! Studios — Power Rangers FCBD 2020 Special

Dark Horse Comics — Norse Mythology / Critical Role

DC Comics — DC Comics Top Secret Gold Book

IDW Publishing — My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

Image Comics — Firepower #1 – Robert Kirkman & Chris Samnee

Macmillan/ First Second Books — Investigators: Take the Plunge Sneak Peek

Marvel Comics — X-Men

Random House Children’s Books — Only a Matter of Space Time

Ten Speed Press — Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King of Comics

Valiant Entertainment — Valiant 30th Anniversary Special

Viz Media — The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess / Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show