New Giant-Size Daredevil Comic Puts Kingpin First

Although Wilson Fisk has been keeping his hands clean as of late within the larger Marvel canon, the Kingpin of Crime will soon return in a major way. Monday, Marvel announced Giant-Size Daredevil #1, an oversized one-shot that will feature a story told from Fisk's point of view. The story itself, while under a separate title, is a continuation of the current Daredevil series from Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder.

"I've always loved villain POV stories, and Wilson Fisk has the ultimate street level villain POV!" Ahmed shared in a Marvel press release. "We went really big and bloody with this, bringing KINGPIN back in a huge way, and I can't wait for fans to check it out."

The story is a part of Marvel's ongoing promotion this year of homages to the iconic Giant-Size Marvel issues of the 1970s. Outside of Giant-Size Daredevil, other titles announced so far include Giant-Size X-Men and Giant-Size Fantastic Four. The latter will feature the debut of an all-new Atlantean villain named Natlus.

"Well, the story goes when creating Namor, Bill Everett just spelled Roman backwards, and I wanted Imperius Rex to have a similar approach -- sultan defined as sovereign, ruler and strength, seemed to fit the bill and Natlus has a good two-syllable ring to it that went well with Namor," Giant-Size Fantastic Four #1 writer Fabian Nicieza told us earlier this year.

"I wanted to dig into Atlantean and Lemurean lore and say a little something about modern times as well, but I can't give too much away about Natlus without revealing a story twist," he added. "But I will say he ruled a few thousand years ago and his reign lasted for about 100 years before he was exiled. And, he was also the first -- and probably last -- king who was an Atlantean/Lemurian hybrid."

Giant-Size Daredevil #1 is set for release on June 12th.