Daredevil: Born Again Star Charlie Cox Speaks Out on Return of Karen and Foggy

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox had some big praise for Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson this week. The Marvel actor credited his Foggy Nelson and Karen Page co-stars as the "heartbeat of our show." During Washington D.C.'s AwesomeCon, Cox was asked about how the Disney+ show was going. While it's clear to anyone who's been on social media this year that they've been hustling on Daredevil: Born Again, the actor seems really glad to be reunited with his old friends. In previous versions of this series, there was some debate as to whether or not Foggy or Karen would be back in the fold. Now, with the two stars solidly in the picture, he feels like a lot of the fans do.

"Aw it's so cool, man. So cool. Yeah, it was pretty heartbreaking when they weren't around initially," Cox said (h/t @ddcastarchive on Twitter). "When we came back to filming and they had made some changes, which you guys obviously probably read about and stuff, you know, it was clear that Foggy and Karen are kind of the heartbeat of our show. They always were."

Charlie Cox talks about Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson's return for Daredevil born again



📸 Joelle Modderman pic.twitter.com/1uEwdsKxlp — Best of Daredevil cast (@ddcastarchive) March 13, 2024

"So [it feels] really special to have them back. Huge shout out to Deborah and to Elden," he added. "I know there's been photos, there were some set photos that came out, so I know I can talk about it because it's on the internet. But it was really sweet to have some scenes together again."

Charlie Cox Thought Born Again Was Impossible

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

There must be something about these convention appearances that just bring a strong reaction out of Charlie Cox. He talked about how "delusional" the thought of a continuation was during Wales Comic Con last year. The Daredevil: Born Again star explained a conversation he had with Vincent D'Onofrio and how thrilled he is to be playing Matt Murdock again.

"I really thought that ship had sailed, you know? I thought it was over," Cox said during a panel at Wales Comic Con. "It had been a couple of years since [Daredevil was cancelled]. What I didn't know was there was an embargo on that. So, there was an amount of time – I think it was probably two years – after the show was canceled before Disney and Marvel could approach us."

Cox continued: "So, during that time, I didn't know that. I just thought it was over. And Vincent, who plays Wilson Fisk, him and I would chat occasionally on the phone. And he would kind of say, 'I'm sure they're gonna bring us back.' I'd be on the phone being, like, 'Mate, the guy's delusional! He's got to let it go.'"

Daredevil: Born Again Feels New Too

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Not too long ago, ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt sat down with Vincent D'Onofrio to talk about his role in Echo and the future with Daredevil: Born Again. While fans are obsessing over every single detail that links to a previous season of the Netflix series, the star was quick to point out that there are some new things to enjoy as well. Here's some of what he had to say.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time, too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Are you really excited for Daredevil: Born Again? Let us know down in the comments!