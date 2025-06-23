Giant-Size X-Men Cover Reveals a Dark Future for a Former New Mutant (Exclusive)

A former New Mutant has a dark future ahead of himself on a cover for Marvel’s Giant-Size X-Men #2. Marvel is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the comic that introduced readers to a new team of X-Men by releasing a set of special one-shots. Ms. Marvel takes center stage in the event, traveling to critical moments in the X-Men’s history. Each Giant-Size issue includes a backup story setting up a major storyline in an X-Men title. One storyline that X-Men fans have been waiting to see unfold involves the Heir of Apocalypse, and what this person with serious ties to the X-Men will do with his newfound power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook can exclusively reveal CAFU’s Spoiler Cover for Giant-Size X-Men #2. While the main story of Giant-Size X-Men #2 wraps up Ms. Marvel’s adventure, the issue’s Revelations backup story by Jed MacKay and CAFU is all about Doug Ramsey, aka Revelation. X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse concluded with Doug Ramsey being chosen as the new Apocalypse. The title came with some upgrades, with X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse #4’s final page featuring Doug taking on the name Revelation, complete with an Apocalypse-style makeover.

As for the cover for Giant-Size X-Men #2, we see Doug Ramsey/Revelation surrounded by Warlock and his wife, Bei the Blood Moon. In the background are Destiny and Mystique, though Mystique has a curious scar running down her forehead and right eye. Branches from Krakoa also anchor the sides of the page.

image credit: marvel comics

Marvel teased more of Revelation’s story to come in its end-of-the-year one-shot, Timeslide #1, and now the time has come for the story to finally hit. It’s similar to the cover for July’s X-Men #19 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz. That cover by Ryan Stegman features Doug Ramsey, Warlock, and Bei the Blood Moon looming large over the planet Earth. “AFTER APOCALYPSE COMES REVELATION,” the press release for X-Men #19 reads. “Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse, begins his great work as Revelation in X-Men #19 by Jed MacKay and Netho Díaz, on sale this July.”

“I won’t shepherd as you have–with force and might,” Revelation told Apocalypse in the finale of X-Men: Heir of the Apocalypse. En Sabah Nur responded that he’d be disappointed if Revelation did. While Apocalypse ruled with an iron fist, Revelation will look to use diplomacy and his mutant ability of language to achieve his goals. Revelation claims that new mutant leaders will rise out of the ashes of Krakoa. And if they should choose to not follow his edicts, then he’ll reveal to them the error of their ways.

“ALL OF MUTANT HISTORY STANDS BEHIND HER. NOW, IN THE CULMINATION OF HER JOURNEY, MS. MARVEL STANDS AGAINST LEGION – BUT NOT ALONE!” the description of Giant-Size X-Men #2 reads. “It all comes down to this. The final confrontation between the mad Old Man Legion and the New Mutant, Ms. Marvel. At stake: Jersey City, New York and the White Hot Room itself. Kamala Khan understands now what it truly means to be a mutant – but will that be enough to stand against the most powerful enemy she has ever faced? Will she truly stand alone? And how will the aftermath of this adventure change Kamala Khan forever? Find out in this can’t-miss issue with breathtaking art by the legendary ADAM KUBERT! Plus, a Revelations story by Jed MacKay and CAFU that introduces a major new player in the X-Universe!”

Giant-Size X-Men #2 goes on sale July 30th. Let us know your thoughts on the spoiler cover in the comments below!