Ms. Marvel Begins Her Time Travel Journey at a Critical Point in X-Men History (Exclusive)

Time travel has become synonymous with the X-Men, but the latest event promises to reshape the X-Men forever. Ms. Marvel is a recent addition to the X-Men, discovering she’s a mutant after she was brought back to life during the end days of the Krakoa era. Since then, Ms. Marvel has fought on the side of mutants, even starring in the recently canceled NYX series. Kamala Khan is about to experience what it truly means to be an X-Man when a mysterious villain tosses her back in time. Ms. Marvel’s first stop will be to the period when Giant-Size X-Men introduced readers to the Uncanny X-Men.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Giant-Size X-Men #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Adam Kubert, and Laura Martin. It drops us off in Jersey City, with Kamala Khan catching up with her best friend, Bruno. Kamala is filling Bruno in on how much her life has changed after becoming a mutant and moving to New York City. However, the fact that Kamala has kept this secret from her parents is starting to weigh on her mind.

Bruno urges Kamala to tell her parents that she’s a mutant. Kamala says that if it comes down to choosing to either be a good daughter or a mutant, then Ms. Marvel would be no more. She doesn’t even know what her mutant powers are since her Inhuman abilities manifested first. Their conversation is interrupted when Bruno’s time-travel detector picks up a surge of tachyon particles. Kamala and Bruno are then tossed from the light pole they were sitting on, with Ms. Marvel finding herself in Westchester, New York, many years ago.

Westchester is the home of the X-Men, and their leader, Cyclops, is firing his optic blasts on the school’s front lawn. “Time travel or an illusion. Or a time illusion?” Ms. Marvel wonders out loud. “But probably just time travel. You totally got this.” The preview ends with Ms. Marvel walking up to Cyclops from behind.

Giant-Size X-Men #1 is one of five Giant-Size one-shots celebrating the 50th anniversary of the comic that introduced readers to a new team of X-Men headlined by Wolverine, Storm, Colossus, Nightcrawler, and Thunderbird. Ms. Marvel will hop around time in the other four one-shots: Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1, Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1, Giant-Size House of M #1, and Giant-Size X-Men #2. Fans got a sneak peek at the overarching story in the Free Comic Book Day issue of Fantastic Four/Giant-Size X-Men #1.

“No hype: every issue of Giant-Size is here to blow your mind and break your heart,” Lanzing and Kelly said in a joint statement. “Mutantkind is the grandest, most sprawling canvas in the Marvel canon—moreover, it’s the one the Hivemind’s been arguing and geeking out about since we were teenagers at our local comic shop. Now, alongside the absolute legend Adam Kubert and three more of the best artists in the industry, we’re posed to completely wreck and reassemble the history of the X – with our favorite hero Kamala Khan front and center. It’s an honor, a joy, and a huge responsibility. Free Comic Book Day is just a taste. What comes next will be marvelous.”

“The past isn’t set in stone. The future is up for grabs. And X-Men history will never be the same!” a description of Giant-Size X-Men #1 reads. “Ever since she discovered she was a mutant, Kamala Khan has been balancing her previous life as Ms. Marvel with her role as a leader in the new community – but her conflicted identity has come at a deep personal cost. Now, pulled into the distant past by an unhinged villain with deep ties to mutant history, Ms. Marvel will witness the iconic birth of the Uncanny X-Men and their first encounter with Krakoa from an all-new, all-different perspective. But when history begins to change…can either Kamala Khan or the X-Men themselves survive the experience? Plus, a REVELATIONS STORY by Al Ewing and Sara Pichelli that introduces the X-Man that never was!”

Giant-Size X-Men #1 goes on sale Wednesday, May 28th.