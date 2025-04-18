Apocalypse’s Heir Returns to Set Up Marvel’s Next Major X-Men Event

Marvel is already teasing the next big X-Men event, and it revolves around Apocalypse‘s heir. The fall of Krakoa brought major changes to the X-Men line, including Apocalypse holding a tournament to find his successor. This played out in the four-part X-Men: Heir of Apocalypse limited series, with the former New Mutant Doug Ramsey being crowned the new Apocalypse. Doug Ramsey now goes by the name Revelation, and aside from a tease in the 2024 end-of-the-year one-shot Timeslide, it’s been rather quiet. Well, all that is about to change this summer in the pages of X-Men as Revelation makes his first move.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel released the cover and some details regarding July’s X-Men #19. The issue serves as a prelude to a major X-Men storyline launching later this year. Written by Jed MacKay with art by Netho Diaz, the cover of X-Men #19 by Ryan Stegman finds Revelation (Doug Ramsey), Warlock, and Doug’s wife Bei the Blood Moon looming large over the planet Earth.

“AFTER APOCALYPSE COMES REVELATION,” the press release for X-Men #19 reads. “Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse, begins his great work as Revelation in X-Men #19 by Jed MacKay and Netho Díaz, on sale this July.” There’s not really much else to the teaser, aside from confirmation that Marvel is gearing up for another X-Men event beginning this summer, with Revelation at the center of it.

image credit: marvel comics

“I won’t shepherd as you have–with force and might,” Revelation told Apocalypse in the finale of X-Men: Heir of the Apocalypse. En Sabah Nur responded that he’d be disappointed if Revelation did. While Apocalypse ruled with an iron fist, Revelation will look to use diplomacy and his mutant ability of language to achieve his goals. Revelation claims that new mutant leaders will rise out of the ashes of Krakoa. And if they should choose to not follow his edicts, then he’ll reveal to them the error of their ways. X-Men: Heir of the Apocalypse #4 ends with the note that Revelation will return alongside his disciples, Warlock and Bei.

When Marvel relaunched the X-Men line with X-Men: From the Ashes, the three flagship titles were X-Men by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman, Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone and David Marquez, and Exceptional X-Men by Eve L. Ewing and Carmen Carnero. Several titles debuted to join the trio, like NYX, X-Factor, X-Force, Wolverine, and Storm, with some being canceled while others launched to take their place.

The first event in the X-Men: From the Ashes era was “Raid on Graymalkin,” crossing over between X-Men and Uncanny X-Men as Cyclops and Rogue’s teams, respectively, clashed over their former home being turned into a mutant prison. It wasn’t long after that ended that Marvel jumped straight into a full-fledged X-Men crossover event in X-Manhunt, with their former mentor Charles Xavier a mutant fugitive on the run. X-Manhunt concluded with Xavier and Lilandra of the Shi’ar Empire leaving Earth to save their daughter, Xandra. Their story will continue in Jonathan Hickman’s Imperial event series.

Are you excited for the next X-Men event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!