God Country: Donny Cates Confirms New Spin-Off Is on the Way

Fans of Images Comics' God Country are about to get a little hyped — more God Country content is on the way. In a recent interview with Newsarama, God Country's Donny Cates confirmed a spin-off for the acclaimed comic series has been in the works for a while and the writer expects it to be released sometime in late June.

While the main God Country story was from Cates and long-time collaborator Geoff Shaw, this new spin-off will feature art from Dylan Burnett and Dean White. Cates and Burnett previously teamed up on Marvel's Cosmic Ghost Rider series.

"I will go ahead and say, that book with Dylan, you’ve seen teasers of art he’s done with a big ass sword in it. I’ll just go ahead and answer the question on everyone’s mind – yes, that book is connected to God Country in some way," Cates revealed. "People have been asking me for years, are we ever gonna see another story set in the world of God Country or any connections to it. I’ve always said ‘no’ – but I also have to remind everyone that I’ve always said I’m a liar by trade [laughs]. So be on the lookout for that.”

You can see that teaser art below.

(Photo: Dylan Burnett / Dean White)

Shortly after Image debuted God Country in 2017, the rights for the series was quickly snatched up by Legendary Entertainment. Cates has also written the screenplay for the movie, though no further details have been revealed since the initial news first surfaced.

So yeah. GOD COUNTRY is going to be a movie. And I’m writing it. And yes, I’m freaking the hell out too. Thank you guys for reading and supporting our weird little Texas/Kirby Gods story. Now I’m off to go write it. Again. #TexasForever #ComeAndTakeIt //t.co/Br7H9XiEMu — DONNY CATES (@Doncates) October 9, 2018

Cates previously told ComicBook.com he started writing the fan-favorite series after he had a near-death experience of his own.

"I don't think it's any surprise that I started writing God Country at the end, right around that time, and I don't think it's any surprise that this story is what came out of those two things," the writer said. "That's why that in the book there's this old man and there's this very young girl. They're like complete, 2 opposite sides of the spectrum. One who had their entire life in front of them, and one who has less in front of him than he does behind him, you know. I think that those 2 experiences, becoming an uncle, and almost dying, I think that those very much informed this entire book."

God Country is now available wherever comics are sold.

