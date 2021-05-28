Green Lantern: Alliance Features Return of Fan-Favorite Lantern

✖

The Green Lantern Corps is full of fan favorites, but one of the newest members is already shining bright, and he's now set to return in a new graphic novel. That would be Tai Pham, and he's once again in the spotlight in DC's newest middle-grade graphic novel Green Lantern: Alliance from Minh Le (Drawn Together) and Andie Tong (The Batman Strikes!). The new graphic novel will hit stores on April 5th, 2022, and will bring Pham face to face with his nemesis Xander Griffin, though he'll have some help in the form of Kid Flash, and you can check out the cover below.

Alliance picks up a few months after Tai inherits his ring from his ba, who he discovered was a lantern in Green Lantern: Legacy. He would soon confront Xander Griffin, and while he came out victorious in that battle, it was only the beginning of their conflict. Tai knows Xander is up to his old tricks again, but no one else believes him, and he's got his hands full elsewhere.

That's because Tai is attempting to discover the source of the string of fires popping up in Coast City, and he's stretched pretty thin as he tries to do so while also keeping up with school, training, working at his parents' store, and keeping up with Xander.

That's when a new hero, Kid Flash, pops up in the city and offers to help Tai get to the bottom of the fires, and hopefully, they can find the arsonists before they do any more damage.

If you're not familiar with Tai Pham, you can discover his origin in Green Lantern: Legacy, and you can find the official description below.

"Thirteen-year-old Tai Pham lives in the apartment above his grandmother’s store, where his bedroom is crammed with sketchpads and comic books. But not even his most imaginative drawings could compare to the colorful adventure he’s about to embark on.

When Tai inherits his grandmother’s jade ring, he soon finds out it’s more than it appears. Suddenly he’s being inducted into a group of space cops known as the Green Lanterns, his neighborhood is being overrun by some racist bullies, and every time he puts pen to paper, he’s forced to confront that he might not be creative enough or strong enough to uphold his ba’s legacy.

Now Tai must decide what kind of hero he wants to be: will he learn to soar above his insecurities or will the past keep him grounded?"

Green Lantern: Legacy is in stores now, and Green Lantern: Alliance hits stores on April 5th, 2022.

Are you excited for Green Lantern: Alliance? Let us know. in the comments