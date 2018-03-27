Exclusive: Check Out These ‘Harbinger Wars II’ Pages From Tomás Giorello

Valiant Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at four pages of artis Tomás Giorello’s pencils for their upcoming event miniseries, Harbinger Wars II.

The event is a follow-up to Valiant’s 2013 mega-event, which helped reconfigure their publishing line and which has been rumored as a potential influence on the planned Bloodshot and Harbinger movies.

Many of the characters involved in the crossover event are also slated to appear in the upcoming Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe webseries, including Livewire and X-O Manowar, who appear to be at the center of the story in this first issue.

Kindt also writes the acclaimed X-O Manowar and Divinity for Valiant, so between now and May, don’t be surprised to see elements of Harbinger Wars II being salted into those titles and other books in Valiant’s publishing line.

You can see the pages, which will appear in Harbinger Wars II #1 from writer Matt Kindt, in the attached image gallery and the official solicitation text below. Harbinger Wars II #1 is due in stores on May 30.

HARBINGER WARS 2 #1 (of 4)

Written by MATT KINDT

Art by TOMÁS GIORELLO

Cover A by J.G. JONES

Cover B by MICO SUAYAN

Interlocking Variant by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

HW2 Icon Variant by FELIPE MASSAFERA

Brushed Metal Variant by LEWIS LAROSA

Blank Cover Also Available

THE SEISMIC COMICS EVENT OF 2018 STARTS HERE!

From New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (X-O MANOWAR. DIVINITY, Mind MGMT) and superstar artist Tomás Giorello (X-O MANOWAR), the most powerful Valiant event ever attempted erupts in full force as X-O Manowar, Livewire, the Harbinger Renegades, Bloodshot, the Secret Weapons, Ninjak, and a cast of thousands draw their battle lines in HARBINGER WARS 2!

For the rare and immensely powerful subset of humanity known as psiots, their unique abilities have come with an enormous cost. Once, their existence was known only to a select few. Now, the revelation that thousands of these latent telekinetic "harbingers" secretly live among us…with the potential to be activated at any moment…has led the American government to a dramatic tipping point…

Armed with new extra-governmental authority, the deep-black military contractor known as Omen has been authorized to identify, evaluate, and, if need be, eliminate all super-normal threats to the homeland. H.A.R.D. Corps units have been deployed into cities and towns across the United States to enforce their orders.

In the East, one of the most powerful minds on Earth, Peter Stanchek, is leading his band of Renegades across the country, activating any potential psiots willing to join them, and building an insurrection force of ultra-powerful and unwieldy new abilities that will soon bring war to Omen’s doorstep…and the unstoppable force known as X-O Manowar raging back to Earth…

In the West, Livewire – the telekinetic technopath with the ability to bend machines and computers to her will – will be forced to choose between her former allies…or her newfound team of Secret Weapons. As the situation escalates beyond human control, the United States will be plunged into darkness from coast to coast, launching Bloodshot and Ninjak into a dangerous mission to neutralize their one-time teammate – and setting the stage for the most shocking, most violent, and most consequential clash of powers ever witnessed in the history of the Valiant Universe!

$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On Sale MAY 30th (FOC – 5/7/18)