Deadpool & Wolverine Sparks The Return Of Two Marvel Legends Figures

'The first trailer for the upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine debuted during the Super Bowl this past weekend, and it looks as though Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth is set to take over the MCU. So, it's no surprise that Hasbro chose this moment to reissue Deadpool Marvel Legends releases that includes a Marvel 80th anniversary figure and a scooter vehicle bundle that includes Dogpool and Squirrelpool.

Both of these Marvel Legends Deadpool figures were first released in 2019, so it's been awhile since they were readily available. If you haven't added them to your collection yet, you can remedy that via the links below.

X-Men X-Force Retro Marvel Legends 6-Inch Deadpool Action Figure ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: Includes 4 guns, 2 swords, and Toy Biz-inspired 1990s-esque packaging.

Marvel Legends Ultimate Deadpool Corps 6-Inch Action Figures with Scooter ($39.99) – See at Entertainment Earth: Includes 3 figures, a scooter vehicle, 3 accessories, and a label sheet.

Note that US shipping is free on orders $79+

You won't be charged until the figures ship in July, so you should be able to enjoy them right around the time Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters.

What is Deadpool & Wolverine about?

A synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine made its way online back in January. It's pretty short, and of course, hasn't been confirmed by Marvel Studios. The synopsis reads, "That fu***** irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?"

"Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk," Reynolds told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "I always think when I've got Deadpool just right, I'm speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40% percent better than it already it is. Even if I'm at the moment where I'm like, 'This is perfect, this moment!' Then, I stop and I go, 'Okay, this has to be 30% better than it already is.' It's a stressful thing to get right, or at least right as far as I'm concerned."

The third entry in the Deadpool trilogy reunites director Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy, The Adam Project) and Hugh Jackman (Real Steel). It's also a reunion for Jackman and Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige, whose first producing credit was 2000's X-Men. Reynolds co-wrote the script with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick & Rhett Reese, and Zeb Wells (The Marvels, Robot Chicken) & Levy.

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman, the cast includes returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus of the X-Men, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Rob Delaney as the unpowered Peter. Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) also star.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26th.