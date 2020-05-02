Hellboy Creator Mike Mignola Draws Adventure Time Characters

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola might be the most productive person in the quarantine right now. The Eisner award winning writer and artist has spent a lot of his time doing sketches and doodles of not only characters that he has created (plus alternate versions of them) but by drawing characters from other media and franchises that he'd probably never have a reason to draw anyway. Mignola has already revealed the likes of The Flintstones and breakfast cereal mascots, and has now left his mark on another unexpected franchise, the animated series Adventure Time! Check out his versions of some of the characters from the series, along with some other unexpected sketches by the creator below.

The art that Mignola has been sharing isn't just to keep him occupied and entertain the masses, with the creator auctioning off some of the pieces on eBay with all the proceeds going to Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen. As of this writing, the sketches have raised over $20,000 with one of the high bid for one of the current auctions already sitting at $9,400 (featuring Hellboy and Ultraman!). The money raised will help distribute fresh meals to communities in need across America. In addition the WCK is feeding healthcare workers and putting restaurants back to work by offering them a new stream of revenue to prepare and deliver these same meals.

The popular Cartoon Network series will return in the near future with Adventure Time: Distant Lands, a new HBO Max series that will spotlight characters from the series an reveal their adventures after the series concluded.