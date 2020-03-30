Mike Mignola Selling Hellboy Sketches to Benefit World Central Kitchen

Though Hellboy creator Mike Mignola had previously said he was stepping away from drawing comics after completing Hellboy in Hell, and even wrapped up the grand plot of the entire “Mignola-Verse” with BPRD: The Devil You Know last year, he can’t keep stop from going back to big red. Since the severity of the coronavirus pandemic became amplified in mid-March Mignola has found himself drawing sketches every day from home as his “quarantine therapy” including images of Hellboy himself and now he’s using them for a good cause. Mignola has announced that he’ll be releasing his daily sketches on Ebay

“So I’ve pretty much become addicted to doing these little sketches–Nice to find that after all these years sitting at the table drawing is still pretty much my favorite thing,” Mignola wrote on Twitter. “During these times we have decided to start an eBay auction of my sketches with 100% of the proceeds going to Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, World Central Kitchen is distributing fresh meals to communities in need across America as well as feeding healthcare workers and putting restaurants back to work by offering them a new stream of revenue to prepare and deliver these same meals.

Mignola previously teased earlier this year that he was interested in getting back into drawing comics after his brief stoppage from the practice, teasing new comics in his long-running series that will pick up after the fan-favorites in Hellboy in Hell and Koshchei the Deathless.

“Lately, I’ve started to get the itch to try actually drawing comics again,” Mignola told Inverse back in February. “I didn’t think that would happen. I sort of thought I was done with that so we’ll just have to wait and see how that goes.”

Though Mignola hasn’t revealed if all of his daily sketches, and if not which ones, will be available for auction, we’ve collected some of his best sketches from the past two weeks below! Check them out and peep the official auctions by clicking here and sound off with your favorites in the comments.

Hellboy and the snake and the bee

Skeletons

I’ve got some writing to do but once I’m through that I want to try to get back to doing at least one new drawing or painting a day–My quarantine therapy. Until then here are some drawings done recently that I don’t think I’ve posted before– pic.twitter.com/TlFBpEHD56 — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 17, 2020

Hellboy and the sea

Taking a break from writing today to draw some old Marvel characters just for fun. If the drawings work out I’ll post them in the next couple of days–Till then here are a few more Hellboys– pic.twitter.com/PpkZupzESU — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 18, 2020

Marvel characters

Day 1 of trying to draw old Marvel characters resulted in just this one not-so-great curiosity. I will try to do better tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/O7sBBbWy39 — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 19, 2020

The Executioner.

This is the guy I had in mind when I designed my version of Koshchei The Deathless. pic.twitter.com/7HH0iSZHU3 — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 19, 2020

The Absorbing Man pic.twitter.com/f3kRrfN8uV — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 19, 2020

The Cthulhu Family

Turns out drawing old Kirby Marvel characters was tougher than I thought it was going to be. The problem is, really, that so many of those characters(to me) only really look good drawn by Kirby. But today I just decided to draw Cthulhu a bunch to time. First up–Majestic Cthulhu pic.twitter.com/6YzfwyQCXG — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 21, 2020

Top Hat Cthulhu pic.twitter.com/U9WeYouF79 — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 21, 2020

Aquatic Curiosities

Giant Old Whale Man pic.twitter.com/9Kt1olLeF5 — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 24, 2020

Giant Octopus Lady pic.twitter.com/uqxQjyqis6 — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 25, 2020

The Flintstones

Fred

For some reason a million times harder to draw than Wilma pic.twitter.com/wCK416pbnH — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 26, 2020

The Great Gazoo

(for Mike Carlin) pic.twitter.com/WfDRQzRmKS — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 27, 2020

Cowboys

Looks like it’s Western Day– pic.twitter.com/tRXf24LTL9 — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 27, 2020

Beast Ladies

The last one I drew last night. It was late–I was tired and so she ended up tired. pic.twitter.com/bQ0rXTLM2Q — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 28, 2020

My favorite from last night– pic.twitter.com/r6xtXk4L4C — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 28, 2020

Ultraman

Ultraman

Okay, I really know nothing about Ulraman. I maybe saw the show once or twice as a kid. The real appeal here is the goofy looking monsters–All of which I only know as toys, back in the day, on the shelves in Art Adam’s apartment. Monster drawings coming tomorrow– pic.twitter.com/uEHrvmXzQk — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 29, 2020

Ultraman Monster #1

I have no idea what’s going on with those arm wigglers. If anybody knows his actual name let me know– pic.twitter.com/iRjOmTLMzW — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 29, 2020

Ultraman Monster #2–Dinosaur Head

(might not be his actual name) pic.twitter.com/vYgzzgVQnt — Mike Mignola (@artofmmignola) March 29, 2020