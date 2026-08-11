Hello Kitty’s Comic World Gets Even Bigger with new Cinnamoroll One-Shot From IDW (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s a great time to be a Hello Kitty fan. There’s a brand-new Hello Kitty comic hitting stores this week with Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World #1 making its debut — we had an exciting first look at the issue here. McDonald’s just teased their upcoming Hello Kitty x Godzilla Happy Meal crossover arriving next week, and pretty much anywhere you look online you’ll see various updates about Hello Kitty cafes and cafe trucks popping up. But Hello Kitty isn’t the only beloved Sanrio character getting the spotlight right now. Another icon is getting their moment to shine with an all new one-shot coming from IDW this December.

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Arriving in shops on December 2nd with pre-orders due is Hello Kitty: Cinnamoroll. The upcoming one shot will feature three stories from writer Sina Grace and artist Megan Homeier, writer/artist Sarah Graley, and writer Caleb Goellner and artist Eggbug Studio each celebrating the beloved puppy Cinnamoroll. And if news that Cinnamoroll is getting his own comic isn’t exciting enough, ComicBook has an exclusive look at the covers for the issue.

Cinnamoroll Celebrates 25 Years in 2026

If for some reason you aren’t familiar with Cinnamoroll, let’s fix that right now. The character was created by Sanrio back in 2001 and is an adorable, puppy character with chubby pin cheeks, big, long ears, and a tail that looks a bit like a cinnamon roll, hence his name. Sanrio describes the character as being Cafe Cinnamon’s official mascot who is shy but friendly and he also has a special quality: he can fly by flapping his ears. The character has become a fan favorite and now, he’s getting his own time to shine.

Here’s how IDW describes Hello Kitty: Cinnamoroll: “Who’s that up int he sky? It’s a cutie, it’s a puppy… it’s Cinnamoroll! Enjoy three darling stories from the comics world’s most joyous voice, celebrating everyone’s favorite Cinnamoroll! Follow this shy pup as he finds the perfect soup recipe to bring his sick friend back to health. See how he handles a rival bakery filled with chaotic pranks by the mischievous Lloromannic! You can even see how Cinnamoroll balances having so many sweet friends!”

The book marks the first expansion of IDW Publishing’s partnership with Sanrio to create comics from the world of Hello Kitty. The first book in the partnership, Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World! #1, has already received more than 75,000 orders. Also, there will be more comics from Hello Kitty’s world announced in coming months, but for now, get ready for the cuteness that is Cinnamoroll!

Hello Kitty: Cinnamoroll hits stores December 2nd.