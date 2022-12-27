DC Reveals How the Justice League Still Remembers Superman's Secret Identity

Action Comics #1050 delivered some bombshell revelations for DC's Superman line of comics, including the restoration of the Man of Steel's secret identity. The creative team has set up lots of interesting plotlines that will run through both Action Comics and Superman in 2023, which the publisher has declared the "Dawn of DC." But with Superman and Jon Kent regaining their secret identities, that leaves the question of what happens to the rest of the superhero community that already knew who they were. Are they now in the dark too, or has something allowed heroes like the Justice League to keep their memories?

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Action Comics #1050. Continue reading at your own risk.

Action Comics #1050 comes from the creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Tom Taylor, Joshua Williamson, Mike Perkins, Clayton Henry, Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Dave Sharpe. By the end of the issue, readers have discovered Lex Luthor is behind the Supermen's secret identities being restored. Unfortunately, it appears to have come at the cost of Manchester Black's life. Another unexpected side effect is a failsafe that could cause anyone that rediscovers their secret to suffer a near-death experience, which almost happened to Perry White.

Luckily, the Justice League placed a shield over the Kent Farm in Smallville, so Superman's parents still know he is really Clark Kent. As for the Justice League themselves, we hear from Batman and Nightwing that the Justice League has mental shields in place, thanks to Martian Manhunter.

(Photo: DC)

Action Comics Creative Team Discusses Returning Superman's Secret Identity

Comicbook.com exclusively revealed the news of Superman and Jon Kent regaining their secret identities. The writing team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Joshua Williamson spoke of how those ramifications will play out in Action Comics and Superman.

"The stories we're about to tell in Action Comics, Superman, and Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent are a celebration of everything Superman is, from the Super Family to the Daily Planet to the most iconic love story in comics, Lois and Clark," said Action Comics writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson. "Some elements of the Lois and Clark dynamic can only be there with the secret identity. And even just on a deep-down gut level, something about seeing Clark Kent in the tie and glasses again, ripping open his shirt to reveal the S-shield underneath, just feels AMAZING. It's an image that puts John Williams' music right in your ear, and you feel like you can fly. That's how we want every Superman story to feel."

"The truth is a very important thing for Clark Kent," added incoming Superman writer Joshua Williamson. "For someone to steal that from him is a tragic moment and created a lot of interesting drama and story possibilities for the Superman line in 2023. We wanted to play with all the pieces of the great and iconic Superman mythology that we all love. When this challenge was presented to us, we wanted to make sure it was not just magically being put back in the box. There are dangerous repercussions to how this happens that lead to more story to explore. And you'll see the start of that in Action Comics #1050!"

