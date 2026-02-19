Ben 10 Revival Might Be In The Works on Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network has seen some major success with some of its biggest series returning to the airwaves. Hulu, for example, saw some serious viewership with the return of the blue feline known as Gumball with the latest series, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. While many animated figures have returned from limbo, there has been one Cartoon Network superhero that fans have been dying to see make a comeback. While a new Ben 10 comic book is arriving later this year, a new animated series on the cable network might have been revealed thanks to one animator.

In a recent social media post, animator Adri Torres shared concept art for what appears to be a new Ben 10 project. Featuring new aliens that Ben Tennyson will seemingly transform into, Cartoon Network has yet to confirm if the animated franchise is set to return to its airwaves. While the glimpses at the new extraterrestrials are brief, you can definitely see that they are meant to be a part of Ben’s repertoire. Torres has had a long history in the entertainment world and superheroes specifically. In recent memory, he worked on Disney’s X-Men ’97 while also creating works for the MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. You can check out the video below that might hint at a new Ben 10 series.

🚨 There is high speculation of a ‘Ben 10’ project in development under Cartoon Network Studios after freelance illustrator Adri Torres revealed new alien designs in an Instagram video. pic.twitter.com/lIYCJ4Dz8F — ToonHive (@ToonHive) February 19, 2026

Ben 10’s 2026 Comeback

While Ben 10 hasn’t been confirmed to return to the airwaves this year, Tennyson is returning via a different medium. Dynamite Comics is bringing back the original creators of the franchise to weave new stories via a comic book series, landing this May. This new comic won’t be diving into any of the previous iterations of the character and his universe, but Man of Action is still planning to bring back quite a few familiar faces in this retelling of the animated story.

Most recently, co-creator Joe Casey hinted at what is to come for the new Ben 10 tale, “As original creators of the entire Ben 10 phenomenon, this comic book is a huge deal for us. For Ben 10 fans, both new and old, we’re committed to giving you everything you could possibly want in this series. We’ve got every previous incarnation to draw from, and we’re not holding anything back. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again… this is the most ‘Absolute’ Ben 10 you can get!” Considering the success of DC’s Absolute universe so far, seeing a Ben Tennyson tale in the same vein is a good decision to introduce readers to this new take on an old classic.

The last time we saw Ben 10 on Cartoon Network was with its 2016 series that gave the animated world a wild new makeover. Following four preceding series and various films, it has been the longest period of time without the animated world appearing on the airwaves since it first debuted in 2005. Fingers crossed that we won’t wait much longer to see the Tennysons return to the screen.

