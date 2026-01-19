IDW Addresses Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Fate After Show’s Cancellation (Exclusive)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics continue to create all-new stories and reimagine all aspects of the Turtles franchise, and that doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon. There is one part of that comics empire that came into question, however, after the cancellation of the animated Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. ComicBook had the chance to speak with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Editor Jake Thomas recently about all facets of the TMNT franchise, and he addressed the state of the Tales of the TMNT series in light of the show’s unexpected ending.

The Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics perfectly captured the vibe and lighthearted tone of the show, so we asked Thomas what the status of the comic series was in light of the show’s cancellation. Not only do we have an exclusive look at issue #5 below, but Thomas revealed that the series is going to continue past the show’s end.

“What I think Mikey Leavitt and Andrew Joustra have done is really captured the youth and joy of that show, the real fun, silly, endearing brotherly love that permeates every inch of those stories, and then translated it beautifully into comics. And you cannot underestimate Louie Joyce, that movie and TV show came with such a clear style and voice, and Louie picked it up and made it his own,” Thomas said. “The editor of that book, Ellen Boener, has put together some really fantastic plans for that book that will go beyond the show’s conclusion.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Is Set For Big Next Era

There’s a lot to be happy about in terms of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise at the moment. The comics side of the franchise has never been bigger or more varied, with projects set in the present day, the animated series, and the multiverse, and that’s not taking into account all of the cool crossovers like Godzilla and Power Rangers, the solo series like Casey Jones and Shredder, and the future books set in the Last Ronin universe.

While the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show was canceled, the comic series is set to carry on. Meanwhile, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which delighted moviegoers in 2023, will deliver a highly anticipated sequel in 2027. There is also the rumored live-action Turtles movie from Paramount, which is supposedly why the Last Ronin movie was shelved for the time being, as the new Paramount leadership reportedly didn’t want an R-Rated Turtles movie to be the first film to kick off their new Turtles era.

Then on the gaming side, a new Turtles game is on the way titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, which will allow you to play solo and in co-op, teaming up with other players in a one-of-a-kind VR experience. Turtles will also join one of the biggest games around with the upcoming Magic: The Gathering x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover, which is right around the corner.

Even with some of the questions still lingering, the future slate is incredibly promising for the Turtles franchise, and it is already set for a big time next era for franchise fans.

