New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game Announced

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is one of those franchises that continues to stand the test of time. As such, fans keep getting to see new iterations of the turtles in a half shell, from movies to comics to video game adaptations. And while the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie recently saw a disappointing delay, there’s now something new to look forward to in the TMNT universe. Following on the relatively impressive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, we’re about to get a brand-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game.

Today, Cortopia Studios revealed their upcoming game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City. The title will be the “first-ever TMNT VR game,” bringing Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo to Meta Quest and Steam VR. Along with the announcement, first revealed by IGN, Cortopia has also shared an official reveal trailer giving gamers a first look at what to expect from this new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR video game.

Naturally, the trailer begins with the Ninja Turtles enjoying a fresh ‘za before getting called into action. As an initial reveal trailer, it doesn’t show off much of anything about gameplay, but that’s to be expected. Even so, we do have a few early details about what to expect from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City.

What We Know About the Latest TMNT Game So Far

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City will join Batman: Arkham Shadow as a big licensed franchise game getting the VR treatment. Many gamers still aren’t sure about the whole VR gaming trend, but Arkham Shadow was fairly well-received. Now, we’re getting a chance to see what it’s like to step into the shells of our favorite teenage mutant turtles who are also ninjas. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City has set its sights on a rough 2026 release window. It will release for Meta Quest and Steam VR, letting players don the mask of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, or Michaelangelo.

The new Steam listing for TMNT: Empire City tags the game as action-adventure, martial arts, and platformer, suggesting we’ll get a good mix of action and platforming as we take on the role of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The game will feature different combat styles for each of the Turtles, based on their individual signature weapons. Along with the turtles themselves, the title teases confrontations with “fan favorite villains” and plenty of opportunities to scale urban landscapes. And of course, that includes the lair itself, with a room for each of the four Turtles.

The TMNT Lair in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City will feature solo as well as co-op play, letting gamers team up with up to three friends to round out the TMNT squad. For now, the game is listed as VR only on Steam, meaning you’ll need a VR headset to experience it.

Are you excited to see a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game on the horizon? How do you feel about the VR spin on the franchise? Let us know in the comments below!