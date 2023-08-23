Daredevil’s Biggest Enemy Just Became a Major Problem for Marvel’s X-Men

Wilson Fisk is no longer the Kingpin, with the iconic Daredevil and Spider-Man villain passing the mantle down to his son during the events of Devil’s Reign. It wouldn’t be like the character to stay out of the spotlight, so Marvel opted to give him a new moniker in this month’s issue of The Invincible Iron Man. Light spoilers up ahead for The Invincible Iron Man #9. Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to read the latest issue from Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri!

As both Tony Stark and Emma Frost were beat to a pulp by the villainous Feilong, the two were left to drastic measures. That led Emma Frost to return to the headquarters of the Hellfire Club, introducing readers to the new White King in the process. Lo and behold, it turns out the new White King is none other than Fisk himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The character previously sought Krakoan citizenship after he married Typhoid Mary, a mutant. Only now, the villain has made another step that could turn him into one of the X-Men’s most dangerous antagonists at a time when the group is undergoing a massacre.

“Fall of X is going to be the next stage of our Krakoan X-Men story. As the name implies, it’s going to be a rough one for mutants,” Senior Editor Jordan D. White said during the X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years live virtual event earlier this year. “It’s not like everything has been perfect since the founding of Krakoa, but things have been relatively good for mutantkind. There’s been a bunch of things they’ve had to put up with, but they still have their own nation. Things are going well. Are those things going to continue in Fall of X?”

White continued, warning that Fall of X is “going to be dark” for the X-Men and all of mutantkind. “They’re going to go through some troubles. It’s going to be a status quo that affects the entire X-Men line. Any book that has mutants in it is going to be affected by this, for sure.”

The Invincible Iron Man #9 is now available wherever comics are sold.