Marvel Reveals X-Men's 'Fall of X' Trailer

Marvel gave the X-Men Universe a game-changing reboot in 2019, with writer Jonathan Hickman's two-part event series, House of X and Powers of X. Now, four years later, Hickman's X-Men vision is coming to an end, with the aptly-titled event "Fall of X".

If you've been wondering what "Fall of X" is all about, Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for the X-Men crossover event, which you can watch below!

The catastrophic events of the Hellfire Gala will send your favorite characters away from the safety of Krakoa and into a dark new age known as FALL OF X! Following a Devasting attack on the Hellfire Gala by the ruthless anti-mutant organization ORCHIS, Mutankind has been scattered across the globe. But despite their best efforts, the X-Men still survive!

As the "Fall of X" trailer makes clear, this year's Hellfire Gala event will end in massive tragedy, which fractures the new mutant island homeland of Krakoa, and scatters the nearly-united mutant race across the globe. Behind the scenes, Marvel will launch yet another wave of X-Men books, a mix of new books and remixed concepts of established books:

X-Men

Astonishing Iceman

Children of the Vault

Immortal X-Men

X-Men Red

Alpha Flight

Dark X-Men

Uncanny Avengers

Jean Grey

X-Force

Realm of X

The Invincible Iron Man (Tony Stark and Emma Frost get married)

Wolverine

Uncanny Spider-Man

(Photo: Marvel Comics)





The entire "Dawn of X" era of X-Men has been a wild experiment, marked by new milestone high points for the characters and franchise, but also some ideas and book concepts that weren't really on par the vision. Hickman originally wanted this entire storyline to move on a much quicker pace to this "Fall of X" finale, but the ideas he injected into X-Men lore (and inescapable time loop of man-machine-mutant war, an entire new concept of mutant powers working in coordination, the feat of mutants achieving limitless resurrection from death...) kept feeding creative teams with new ideas to play with. Even though some of that lore has gotten very confusing with multiple variant timelines, big historical retcons, and a sprawling lineup of foes (ORCHIS, XENO, Russia, Sinister, Moira X, etc.), the big swings have resulted in changes to the concept of X-Men they seem like they will stick.

...What the status quo will become after Fall of X is anyone's guess, but we'll definitely be there to find out!

"Fall of X" begins this summer, falling the Hellfire Gala event taking place during San Diego Comic-Con.