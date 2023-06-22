X-Men: Before the Fall of X Preview Reintroduces Apocalypse (Exclusive)

A one-shot prelude to the dreaded Fall of X era of X-Men comics focuses on Apocalypse and his wife Genesis. Before the Fall is a series of one-shots that help lay the groundwork for Fall of X, which officially kicks off next month in the Hellfire Gala. After the X-Men have celebrated victories and cemented themselves as a major force in the Marvel Universe, the Fall of X promises to fracture mutantkind like never before. Each Before the Fall one-shot puts the spotlight on an X-Men series and its featured characters, with Heralds of Apocalypse catching up with the former Quiet Council member.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of X-Men: Before the Fall – Heralds of Apocalypse #1 by Al Ewing, Luca Pizzari, Stefano Landini, Rafael T. Pimentel, and Ceci de la Cruz. The preview finds Apocalypse on Amenth, where he returned with Genesis and his children, the Horseman of Apocalypse, following the conclusion of X of Swords. As Apocalypse hovers in the air over a body of corpses, one disfigured creature calls out to him. Apocalypse and this creature discuss the meaning behind his name and his longtime mantra, "survival of the fittest." Their conversation is then interrupted by Genesis, who is wielding their family sword once again.

San Diego Comic-Con Hosting Real-Life X-Men Hellfire Gala

An uncanny event is going from in-page to in-person at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. During Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, Marvel Comics announced D23: The Official Disney Fan Club will host the first-ever real-life Hellfire Gala when the annual convention returns to San Diego on July 22nd. Inspired by the X-Men comic crossover tying in with July's giant-sized X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 one-shot and the Fall of X event launch, the Gala is where fans will learn the line-up of X-Men elected to protect the living island of Krakoa.

Like the comics — where mutants, celebrities, and superheroes attend the biggest party of the season celebrating mutantkind — D23's Hellfire Gala promises to "outfit the fiercest fashion" for the "powered-up party of the summer." In a release, Marvel said cosplayers and convention attendees are invited to "dress in super-powered style, fashioning the chicest looks, embellished by their own epic abilities. Because, as any Hellfire Gala fan knows, powers are the ultimate accessory."

The exclusive preview of X-Men: Before the Fall – Heralds of Apocalypse #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, June 28th.