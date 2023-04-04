Marvel Reveals Iron Man's New Stealth Armor

One of the biggest Marvel events of the year will take place in the form of Fall of X. Years after the House of Ideas launched a reimagined X-Men line led by Jonathan Hickman with the Dawn of X, the publisher is bringing the series of books to its first culmination—and it's pulling some of Marvel's most popular characters into the mix. Though Iron Man is typically far from Krakoa, Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's Invincible Iron Man will tie into the event, even giving ol' Tony Stark some new armor in the process.

At MegaCon on Sunday, Marvel unveiled a new "Stealth Armor" for the character, ditching his iconic scarlet and gold look for something much more fresh and contemporary. In fact, some might compare the armor to that donned by Doctor Doom during the pages of Infamous Iron Man, though it appears this new Stealth Armor is as high-tech as things come.

When does Fall of X begin?

The event will be launched with July's X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, a special one-shit said to "propel mutantkind into an unpredictable future." That issue is currently set for release in July and will continue in the months following. Duggan also happens to be writing the one-shot, which features art by an ensemble including Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kurbert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciana Vecchio.

When it comes to Iron Man, the character is set to land the Stealth Armor in Invincible Iron Man #9, which is due out August 23rd, meaning the event will serve as a bridge from the dog days of summer, right through fall. The synopsis for that issue can be found below.

"Fans also got a peek at Tony Stark's new stealth armor on the cover of Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9. With Feilong in control of Stark Unlimited and using its resources to build Stark Sentinels, Tony Stark has proposed a new alliance with Emma Frost. Tony will play a key role during FALL OF X, and his latest solo title impacts mutantkind's new status quo in surprising ways."