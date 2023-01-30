Marvel Announces X-Men: Before the Fall Prequels for Fall of X Event

Marvel has released new details on a set of four one-shots that will lead directly into the next era of X-Men comics. Fall of X was first announced at New York Comic Con and follows on the building blocks laid out by Jonathan Hickman in House of X and Powers of X. This next chapter in the Krakoa era comes after Marvel's Merry Mutants secluded themselves on the sovereign island nation, lost a valuable ally in Moira MacTaggert, and swept up in Judgment Day. Coming on the heels of Sins of Sinister, Fall of X will answer some of the fans' most pressing questions like "Can Krakoa last forever?"

Before the Fall titles run between May and July and will tie up long-simmering plotlines, reintroduce major players, and put all the pieces in place for the dramatic events of the third annual Hellfire Gala, which will also reveal the results of this year's X-Men Vote. The voting kicks off tomorrow. Some of your favorite X-Men characters will be featured in four X-Men: Before the Fall one-shots. Si Spurrier and Phil Noto deliver X-Men: Before the Fall – Sons of X #1, teasing a Legion vs. Nimrod story with Nightcrawler a prisoner of Orchis; X-Men: Before the Fall – Heralds of Apocalypse #1 by Al Ewing and Luca Pizzari brings Apocalypse back into the fold following X of Swords; X-Men: Before the Fall – Mutant First Strike #1 by Steve Orlando and Valentina Pinti features Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Bishop; and Kieron Gillen and Paco Medina's X-Men: Before the Fall – Sinister Four #1 springboards out of the Sins of Sinister aftermath and focuses on the four Sinister clones.

You can find the covers and solicitation text for the Before the Fall one-shots below.