Marvel Announces X-Men: Before the Fall Prequels for Fall of X Event
Marvel has released new details on a set of four one-shots that will lead directly into the next era of X-Men comics. Fall of X was first announced at New York Comic Con and follows on the building blocks laid out by Jonathan Hickman in House of X and Powers of X. This next chapter in the Krakoa era comes after Marvel's Merry Mutants secluded themselves on the sovereign island nation, lost a valuable ally in Moira MacTaggert, and swept up in Judgment Day. Coming on the heels of Sins of Sinister, Fall of X will answer some of the fans' most pressing questions like "Can Krakoa last forever?"
Before the Fall titles run between May and July and will tie up long-simmering plotlines, reintroduce major players, and put all the pieces in place for the dramatic events of the third annual Hellfire Gala, which will also reveal the results of this year's X-Men Vote. The voting kicks off tomorrow. Some of your favorite X-Men characters will be featured in four X-Men: Before the Fall one-shots. Si Spurrier and Phil Noto deliver X-Men: Before the Fall – Sons of X #1, teasing a Legion vs. Nimrod story with Nightcrawler a prisoner of Orchis; X-Men: Before the Fall – Heralds of Apocalypse #1 by Al Ewing and Luca Pizzari brings Apocalypse back into the fold following X of Swords; X-Men: Before the Fall – Mutant First Strike #1 by Steve Orlando and Valentina Pinti features Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Bishop; and Kieron Gillen and Paco Medina's X-Men: Before the Fall – Sinister Four #1 springboards out of the Sins of Sinister aftermath and focuses on the four Sinister clones.
You can find the covers and solicitation text for the Before the Fall one-shots below.
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SONS OF X #1
Written by SI SPURRIER
Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO
On Sale 5/3
Witness a battle between two titans of the X-Universe.
A man of innumerable personalities and powers vs. the most powerful artificial intelligence in this universe: Legion vs. Nimrod! With Nightcrawler in Orchis' clutches, David Haller and his allies will have to confront the mastermind who destroyed Warlock and nearly took Krakoa with him. But Nightcrawler is not himself... and Legion's allies aren't all they seem to be either.prevnext
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – HERALDS OF APOCALYPSE #1
- Written by AL EWING
- Art by LUCA PIZZARI
- Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
- On Sale June
- It's the long-awaited return of Apocalypse!
- Not seen since the shocking ending of X of Swords, Apocalypse and his family have battled for survival in the harsh land of Amenth. Do they rule over this twisted world or do its demonic inhabitants rule them? And how has Apocalypse felt about the choices the Quiet Council has made in his absence?
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – MUTANT FIRST STRIKE #1
- Written by STEVE ORLANDO
- Art by VALENTINA PINTI
- Cover by DAVID BALDEÓN
- On Sale June
- It's a mutant mystery for the ages.
- A deadly mutant attacks an innocent small town but nothing is what it seems. Jean Grey, Cyclops, and Bishop are tasked with a routine mission but as they dig deeper, they uncover a hidden truth that will send shockwaves through mutantkind.
X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL – SINISTER FOUR #1
- Written by KIERON GILLEN
- Art by PACO MEDINA
- Cover by LUCAS WERNECK
- On Sale July
- Four Sinisters plot their next move.
- In the aftermath of SINS OF SINISTER, all four Sinisters have been unmasked. They've gotten a taste of universal control but their true plans for mutantkind are just beginning…