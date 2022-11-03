Jed MacKay Sends Mary Jane and Black Cat to Limbo in Dark Web First Look (Exclusive)

Mary Jane and Black Cat in Dark Web Comicbook.com: At this point you're no stranger to either Black Cat or Mary Jane, but this time you're writing their adventures in the Dark Web event. How does Dark Web bring Mary Jane and Black Cat back together again? Jed MacKay: Felicia and MJ are both important parts of the Spider-Man world, so when something Dark Web comes crashing into Peter's life, then it's no surprise that everyone in it gets dragged in as well. Felicia starts out in #1 going to make sure that MJ is okay, but she quickly learns that MJ has some resources of her own to draw upon... prevnext

How Black Cat Deals With Dark Web You've guided Black Cat through some very unique adventures, from kidnapping the Infinity Stone hosts to teaming up with Iron Man as the Iron Cat. In what ways will Dark Web be different for Felicia Hardy compared to your previous stories featuring her? Felicia's adventures in Dark Web put her in a familiar situation in a wildly unfamiliar place- she's dealt with crooks, supervillains, even cosmic powers, but a hell-dimension full of demons is a new one for her, and to say that she hates it is an understatement.

Will Mary Jane and Black Cat Still Be Friends After Dark Web? We've seen Mary Jane and Black Cat work together successfully in their Beyond one-shot, but what threats will Dark Web offer to the duo? Will their working relationship go as swimmingly this time around? Well, Felicia and MJ are friends, they work well together... but each of them are holding their own secrets, and we'll see what happens when those secrets come to light. And given that this is a comic book, they'll come to light at the worst possible moment...

