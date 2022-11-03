Jed MacKay Sends Mary Jane and Black Cat to Limbo in Dark Web First Look (Exclusive)
The Spider-Man and X-Men crossover Dark Web finds Mary Jane and Black Cat back together working as a team. The two characters are very important people in Spider-Man's life, which has only gotten more complicated in the relaunch of Amazing Spider-Man from Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr. Jed MacKay is no stranger to writing Black Cat's adventures, having penned two volumes of her solo series, as well as the Iron Cat limited series. MacKay is joined by artist Vincenzo Carratú on a Mary Jane & Black Cat five-issue limited series, tying into Dark Web.
ComicBook.com spoke to Jed MacKay in advance of December's Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 to find out how the duo is surviving the underworld of Limbo taking over the city, returning to Black Cat, how Dark Web affects their friendship, and more. We also have the exclusive first look at Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 with art by Vincenzo Carratú and colors by Brian Reber. The issue goes on sale December 21st.
Mary Jane and Black Cat in Dark Web
Comicbook.com: At this point you're no stranger to either Black Cat or Mary Jane, but this time you're writing their adventures in the Dark Web event. How does Dark Web bring Mary Jane and Black Cat back together again?
Jed MacKay: Felicia and MJ are both important parts of the Spider-Man world, so when something Dark Web comes crashing into Peter's life, then it's no surprise that everyone in it gets dragged in as well. Felicia starts out in #1 going to make sure that MJ is okay, but she quickly learns that MJ has some resources of her own to draw upon...
How Black Cat Deals With Dark Web
You've guided Black Cat through some very unique adventures, from kidnapping the Infinity Stone hosts to teaming up with Iron Man as the Iron Cat. In what ways will Dark Web be different for Felicia Hardy compared to your previous stories featuring her?
Felicia's adventures in Dark Web put her in a familiar situation in a wildly unfamiliar place- she's dealt with crooks, supervillains, even cosmic powers, but a hell-dimension full of demons is a new one for her, and to say that she hates it is an understatement.
Will Mary Jane and Black Cat Still Be Friends After Dark Web?
We've seen Mary Jane and Black Cat work together successfully in their Beyond one-shot, but what threats will Dark Web offer to the duo? Will their working relationship go as swimmingly this time around?
Well, Felicia and MJ are friends, they work well together... but each of them are holding their own secrets, and we'll see what happens when those secrets come to light. And given that this is a comic book, they'll come to light at the worst possible moment...
MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #1 (OF 5)
- Written by JED MACKAY
- Art by VINCENZO CARRATÚ
- Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
- On Sale 12/21
- Earlier this year, MJ and Felicia joined forces to save Peter in MacKay's Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1, an acclaimed one-shot that went on to receive a second printing. With the way Peter's relationship stands with them in the current run of Amazing Spider-Man, the developments in this series are sure to be even crazier! Set against the twisted backdrop of DARK WEB, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy find themselves thrown into one another's paths and then into the demonic dimension of LIMBO! But something has changed with MJ, and she's not the only one keeping secrets – Felicia's got a guilty conscience, and it's playing havoc with their escape plan!