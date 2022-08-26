Mary Jane and Black Cat Series Spins Out of Spider-Man and X-Men Crossover
Two of the greatest loves of Peter Parker's life are joining forces for a new series. December's Mary Jane & Black Cat is a five-issue limited series featuring Peter's former wife and Marvel's premier super thief, which ties into the Dark Web crossover involving Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Venom. Writer Jed MacKay returns to Black Cat after penning two volumes of her solo series, as well as the Iron Cat limited series. Joining MacKay on Mary Jane & Black Cat is artist Vincenzo Carratù, making his Marvel Comics debut.
This won't be the first time Mary Jane and Black Cat have teamed up. MacKay also wrote Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1, a one-shot that spun out of the Spider-Man Beyond era. Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 was so popular that it garnered a second printing. The new miniseries will pick up threads from Amazing Spider-Man, which finds Mary Jane in a new relationship with kids. The X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 one-shot also revealed Moira MacTaggert is masquerading as Mary Jane, and it's unclear if that plotline will be resolved by the time Mary Jane & Black Cat begins.
Dark Web pairs X-Men villain Madelyne Pryor, aka the Goblin Queen, with Spider-Man's newest nemesis Chasm, who is Peter Parker's clone, Ben Reilly. Prelude issues of Dark Web will begin dropping in November, more than likely spread out between the various Spider-Man, X-Men, and Venom family of titles.
"I've kind of lost track of how many lives Felicia has left at this point, but she keeps coming back- and this time she's brought a friend!" MacKay said. "Getting back to Mary Jane and Black Cat after their one-shot last year has been a delight—and seeing how they've been catching up on all the drama that's happened since then has been, well, catnip."
Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 lands in stores December 21st.
- MARY JANE & BLACK CAT #1 (OF 5)
- Written by JED MACKAY
- Art by VINCENZO CARRATÚ
- Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL
- On Sale 12/21
- Earlier this year, MJ and Felicia joined forces to save Peter in MacKay's Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1, an acclaimed one-shot that went on to receive a second printing. With the way Peter's relationship stands with them in the current run of Amazing Spider-Man, the developments in this series are sure to be even crazier! Set against the twisted backdrop of DARK WEB, Mary Jane Watson and Felicia Hardy find themselves thrown into one another's paths and then into the demonic dimension of LIMBO! But something has changed with MJ, and she's not the only one keeping secrets – Felicia's got a guilty conscience, and it's playing havoc with their escape plan!