Mary Jane and Black Cat Series Spins Out of Spider-Man and X-Men Crossover

Two of the greatest loves of Peter Parker's life are joining forces for a new series. December's Mary Jane & Black Cat is a five-issue limited series featuring Peter's former wife and Marvel's premier super thief, which ties into the Dark Web crossover involving Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Venom. Writer Jed MacKay returns to Black Cat after penning two volumes of her solo series, as well as the Iron Cat limited series. Joining MacKay on Mary Jane & Black Cat is artist Vincenzo Carratù, making his Marvel Comics debut.

This won't be the first time Mary Jane and Black Cat have teamed up. MacKay also wrote Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1, a one-shot that spun out of the Spider-Man Beyond era. Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 was so popular that it garnered a second printing. The new miniseries will pick up threads from Amazing Spider-Man, which finds Mary Jane in a new relationship with kids. The X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 one-shot also revealed Moira MacTaggert is masquerading as Mary Jane, and it's unclear if that plotline will be resolved by the time Mary Jane & Black Cat begins.

Dark Web pairs X-Men villain Madelyne Pryor, aka the Goblin Queen, with Spider-Man's newest nemesis Chasm, who is Peter Parker's clone, Ben Reilly. Prelude issues of Dark Web will begin dropping in November, more than likely spread out between the various Spider-Man, X-Men, and Venom family of titles.

"I've kind of lost track of how many lives Felicia has left at this point, but she keeps coming back- and this time she's brought a friend!" MacKay said. "Getting back to Mary Jane and Black Cat after their one-shot last year has been a delight—and seeing how they've been catching up on all the drama that's happened since then has been, well, catnip."

Mary Jane & Black Cat #1 lands in stores December 21st.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)