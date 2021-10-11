Marvel Reveals Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond One-Shot (Exclusive)

Marvel launched a brand new era for everyone’s favorite web-slinger with Amazing Spider-Man #75, which kicked off a new story arc titled Beyond. As the title suggests, the Beyond Corporation plays a big part in this new status quo, and the new era will not just involve Peter Parker but much of his extended family, including Mary Jane and Ben Reilly. It will also involve thief extraordinaire Black Cat, and we can exclusively reveal that Black Cat will star in a new one-shot alongside Mary Jane titled Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1. The one-shot is written by Jed MacKay and drawn by C.F. Villa, and you can check out the new cover by J. Scott Campbell below.

Those who have kept up with the Spider-Family know that Mary Jane has never exactly loved Felicia Hardy (and it’s easy to understand why), but now she’ll have to come to her aid, as someone has kidnapped Black Cat and it will be up to Mary Jane to save her.

That said, anyone who knows Black Cat knows how even the most obvious scenario can not exactly be what it seems, and she assuredly has at least one more trick up her sleeve.

“After finishing up the BLACK CAT ongoing with Giant-Sized Black Cat, I was sad to see Felicia Hardy go,” Mackay said. “But as it turned out, she wasn’t done with either artist C.F. Villa or myself! It’s been great fun to jump back into the world of Black Cat, and pairing her with (of all people) Mary Jane Watson in a wild, one-crazy-night adventure through the criminal underbelly of NYC has been a blast! “

You can find the official description of Mary Jane & Black Cat: Beyond #1 below.

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND #1

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR,

PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

• Black Cat has been kidnapped, and the only person who can save her is…MARY JANE WATSON?!

• Mary Jane has never liked Felicia Hardy, and now she has to save her life?!

• But remember, this is the Black Cat we’re talking about. Things are never quite what they seem.

You can see where Beyond all started in Amazing Spider-Man #75, and you can check out the official description below.

“AMAZING SPIDER-MAN is back to thrice-monthly because this story is pure jet fuel. Ben Reilly has returned to NYC and has fully taken back the mantle of Spider-Man, but what does this mean for Peter Parker? The greatest team of web-writers has come together with the most epic arachnid-artists ever assembled to bring you a Spider-story that will shake up Spider-Man’s 59th year in ways you CANNOT PREDICT!”

What have you thought of Spider-Man Beyond and are you excited for the Mary Jane and Black Cat one-shot?