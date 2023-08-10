John Romita Sr.: Read Marvel's Three Page Tribute From New Comics This Week

Marvel is publishing a new tribute to comic legend John Romita Sr., following his passing earlier this year. The three-page tribute can be found in several of Marvel's comics beginning this week, including Silk #4, Red Goblin #7, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #9, Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest #2, Guardians of the Galaxy #5 and Avengers #4. In addition to quotes from CCO Kevin Feige, Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, editor Nick Lowe and President of Marvel Entertainment Dan Buckley, the tribute includes some words on Romita's legacy within the company.

"Marvel mourns the passing of comic-book artist John Romita Sr., whose work on Amazing Spider-Man helped make the character a worldwide sensation. In his work as Marvel's art director, he designed the Punisher and Wolverine and served as mentor for countless artists during his decades-long tenure with the company. Romita had a profound effect on everyone he met at Marvel. He was always kind and warm and served as an inspiration to all who knew him or followed his work. Romita helped build the Marvel Universe as we know it, and he will be greatly missed."

What Did John Romita Sr. Create at Marvel?

After working as an inker at a lithograph company, Romita stumbled into a job as a ghost artist at Timely Comics, the precursor to Marvel Comics. He continued to work at Timely and its other pre-Marvel successor, Atlas Comics, even while he was enlisted in the U.S. Army. His early work at the time included a 1953-1954 revival of Captain America, which led to the creation of M-11 the Human Robot.

During the 1950s, Romita also did uncredited work for DC, before switching over to the company exclusively in 1958, and working on romance titles such as Young Love and Girl's Love Stories. He then returned to Marvel in 1966, soon succeeding Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko on The Amazing Spider-Man #39 following Ditko's falling out with Stan Lee. Across Romita's tenure on the book, it became the company's best-selling title, and introduced now-legendary characters like Mary Jane Watson, The Rhino, The Kingpin, The Shocker, and George Stacy. He went on to contribute to 56 straight issues of the main title, countless iconic covers, as well as various magazine-format and newspaper spinoffs. By 1973, Romita began officially operating as Marvel's art director, and had an influential role on the designs of Wolverine, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Bullseye, and Tigra. His later work for the publisher included Monica Rambeau's debut as Captain Marvel in 1982's The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16, as well as a number of commemorative issues across Marvel.

