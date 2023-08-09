After airing Ms. Marvel on ABC and making episodes of Secret Invasion available to stream on Hulu, another Marvel Studios series is free to watch outside of Disney+ — no subscription required. Marvel on Wednesday announced that both seasons and all 40 episodes of the Disney+ series Marvel Studios' Legends are being uploaded to the official Marvel Entertainment channel on YouTube. The complete season 2 is currently available to watch on both Disney+ and YouTube, with season 1 episodes rolling out in the coming weeks. Marvel Studios' Legends will continue to be available for subscribers to watch on Disney+.

Launched in 2021, Marvel Studios' Legends showcases individual characters and revisits some of their most iconic moments within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Segments are typically between 3—8 minutes in length and recap previous installments of the MCU canon, timed to coincide with new releases.

Full episodes free to watch now on YouTube include the season 1 premiere focused on Wanda Maximoff (WandaVision), and season 2 episodes Ant-Man, Wasp, and Hank Pym & Janet van Dyne (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania); Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Gamora, Nebula, Rocket Raccoon, Kraglin, and Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3); and Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Talos & the Skrulls, Everett Ross, and James Rhodes/War Machine (Secret Invasion).

Marvel Studios Legends Episodes



101. Wanda Maximoff: An exploration of Wanda Maximoff's growth and the unique bond shaping her destiny.

102. Vision: An exploration of Vision's quest for humanity and love, capped by selfless sacrifice.

103. Falcon: Revisiting Sam's journey to becoming the Falcon, and his eventual partnering with the Winter Soldier.

104. The Winter Soldier: Reliving how Bucky Barnes was twisted into the ultimate assassin and was finally redeemed.

105. Zemo: Zemo's diabolical scheme to incite a war amongst the Avengers themselves.

106. Sharon Carter: How Sharon Carter risked all for Steve Rogers, doing what she knew was right.

107. Loki: Retracing Loki's evolution from power-mad villain to a being with more noble tendencies.

108. The Tesseract: Tracing the journey of the Tesseract, a powerful object sought by villains and heroes alike.

109. Black Widow: Catching up with Agent Romanoff before her next outing.

110. Peggy Carter: Recounting Peggy's journey from aiding Captain America to becoming a founding member of S.H.I.E.L.D.

111. The Avengers Initiative: Revisiting how Earth's mightiest heroes assembled to fight battles no one else could.

112. The Ravagers: Exploring the exploits of the Ravagers and tracing the unique journey of their leader, Yondu.

113. The Ten Rings: The Ten Rings morphed into a terrorist group that would abduct Tony Stark; hoping to obtain a powerful new weapon, the group instead gave Stark the means to build his first, prototype battle suit.

114. Hawkeye: Recounting how Hawkeye employed his unique skillset to help the Avengers defend humanity.

115. Doctor Strange: Doctor Strange's journey from arrogant neurosurgeon, to heroic master of sorcery.

116. Wong: Wong's mystical journey from protector of ancient tomes, to protector of worlds.

117. Scarlet Witch: Wanda Maximoff's strange journey from happy homemaker to the dreaded Scarlet Witch.

118. Thor: Retracing the Mighty Thor's journey from arrogant prince of Asgard to worthy protector of the Nine Realms.

119. Jane Foster: Retracing Jane Foster's journey from noted astrophysicist to valuable ally and girlfriend of Thor.

120. Valkyrie: Recounting how Valkyrie went from serving the Grandmaster to remembering she is a warrior of Asgard.

121. Bruce Banner: Bruce Banner's growth from man, to monster, to mythic hero.

122. King T'Challa: The Black Panther has been a protector of Wakanda for generations; revisiting T'Challa's tenure as the champion and the tragic struggle against Killmonger; the critical role the Black Panther played in the epic fight to thwart Thanos.

123. Princess Shuri: Shuri is the Princess of Wakanda, sister of T'Challa, and a genius in the field of vibranium-based technology; Shuri has proved to be a forward-thinking inventor with an irreverent sense of humor.

124. The Dora Milaje: The Dora Milaje is an elite fighting force comprised of Wakanda's fiercest female warriors; revisiting their extraordinary exploits in the MCU; how General Okoye and her vibranium-wielding soldiers fought valiantly to reinstate T'Challa as king.

125. Mantis: Recounting Mantis' journey from living a life of servitude on Ego's lonely planet to becoming a Guardian of the Galaxy who would play an important part in the defeat of Thanos the Mad Titan.

126. Drax: Revisiting the moments in which Drax the Destroyer stood against the enemies of galactic peace and remembering Drax's humor as he fought to protect his newfound family: the Guardians of the Galaxy.

201. Ant-Man: Tracing the moments, big and small, that transformed Scott Lang into the tiniest of Earth's mightiest heroes; Scott faces off against powerful adversaries, meets the love of his life, and becomes the dad he was destined to be.

202. Wasp: Following Hope's journey, one that leads to her fighting alongside the Avengers.

203. Hank & Janet: Revisiting Sam's journey to becoming the Falcon, and his eventual partnering with the Winter Soldier.

204. Peter Quill: Recounting how a rebellious orphan named Peter Quill came to lead the Guardians of the Galaxy.



205. Gamora: Remembering how Gamora, the ultimate assassin, became a Guardian of the Galaxy.

206. Nebula: Recalling how Nebula transformed from a stone-cold killer, to a hero with heart.

207. Rocket: Remembering Rocket, the snarky raccoon who found a family among the Guardians of the Galaxy.

208. Kraglin: Recounting the journey that transformed a Ravager into a real Guardian of the Galaxy.

209. Groot: Groot is a talking tree that can utter just three words: I am Groot, in that particular order. But Groot's also a loyal friend, ferocious warrior and invaluable member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

210. Nick Fury: The adventures of Earth's greatest spy and the man behind the Avengers, Nick Fury.

211. Maria Hill: Remembering Maria Hill, the indispensable member of the powerful S.H.I.E.L.D.

212. Talos & the Skrulls: The Skrulls, oppressed shape-shifters, fight for freedom.

213. Everett Ross: Agent Everett Ross' journey from CIA suit to Wakandan ally.

214. James Rhodes: Remembering how Col. James Rhodes traded his military uniform for a suit of mechanized armor.

Where Can I Watch Marvel Studios Legends?

Marvel Studios Legends is streaming exclusively on Disney+ (subscription required) and available to watch on Marvel's YouTube (no subscription required).