Kelly Thompson and Leonardo Romero Launching New Birds of Prey for DC this Fall

A fan-favorite team is coming back to the DC Universe. On Monday, Kelly Thompson announced on Twitter that a new, ongoing Birds of Prey series is coming to DC this fall. While details on the series were few, Thompson wrote in the tweet that the series would feature Black Canary "building the most dangerous Birds of Prey team yet". The series will arrive in September. Thompson will be joined by Leonardo Romero and Jordie Bellaire on art. Thompson also made the announcement on her Substack.

"But what about the CHARACTERS?!? Well, we'll be rolling out the rest of the team this week — one for each day — so keep your eyes peeled. There will also be a couple exclusive covers being revealed and maybe more? And then there will be additional information next week when the official solicit and covers are revealed."

An all-new era begins! Thompson, @Leo__Romero & #Bellaire... breaking hearts & faces over @DCComics this fall!



Black Canary is building the most dangerous #BirdsOfPrey team yet... who do YOU think will make the cut? 💙🖤❤️💙❤️ #BOP pic.twitter.com/uOwGHSk2TD — KELLY THOMPSON (@79SemiFinalist) June 5, 2023

The new series marks the first DC series for Thompson whose run on Marvel's Captain Marvel ends this month. It also sees Thompson reteaming with Hawkeye creative partners Romero and Bellaire, something Thompson touched on.

"And it's not just that I'm writing it, but that it's the old Hawkeye team back together for more magic — Leonardo Romero drawing, Jordie Bellaire on colors, and I believe even Clayton Cowles (not team Hawkeye, but certainly team Captain Marvel!) joining us on letters."

Thompson also teased that the new Birds of Prey book won't simply be a revisit of what fans have seen before. As fans may recall, the Birds of Prey team has traditionally consisted of Black Canary, Huntress, and Barbara Gordon, though there have been other members over the years, including Lady Blackhawk, Katana, Manhunter, and more.

"I'll offer ONE hint: You guys know I'm not just going to bring back an exact team that's already existed, right?" Thompson wrote.

The new, Birds of Prey ongoing series from Thompson, Romero, and Bellaire is coming to DC this fall. Keep checking with ComicBook.com for more official details on the title.

Are you excited for a new Birds of Prey series? Who do you hope will be part of the team? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!