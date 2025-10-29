Kindness Is the New Punk Rock And DC is Bringing it (And Chaos) to Comics This January

James Gunn’s Superman was a smash hit in theaters this summer. Many fans adore the movie for its masterful characterization, awesome action, and extremely positive themes. One of the most important themes the movie is based on is the idea that everybody can choose to be kind, so we should, even in a world that wants us to be something else. In this day and age, people call Superman and his universally heroic ideals old-fashioned, like they are dusty bygones of a lost age, but the movie proved that his way of looking at the world is more important now than ever.

That central message is captured perfectly in one of the movie’s most viral lines: kindness is the new punk rock. In a world where cynicism and hate are the expected standard, being kind is as rebellious as punk rock was. To celebrate and embrace this message of punk-styled kindness, DC is kicking off 2026 with six variant covers letting out a six-string scream. This January, DC is releasing special variant covers for all of Superman and Supergirl’s comics, showing the Man and Woman of Tomorrow in rebellious style, standing up and speaking out for what’s right.

Kindness Is the New Punk Rock!

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

DC’s embracing the rebellious, socially conscious message that’s been present in superhero comics ever since they named Superman the Champion of the Oppressed. They’re not pulling any punches in these high-energy, anti-establishment covers. Superman, Supergirl, and plenty of their allies are reimagined and redesigned with safety pins and zine-style slogans, all celebrating both the kindness-focused nature and power of both punk-style and Superman. The Man and Woman of Steel and the punk lifestyle have always been about making the world a better place for everyone, and these covers positively ooze that energy.

The six covers will be available for each of the mainline Superman and Supergirl comics releasing that month. Dave Johnson’s Superman #34 cover is a bold and powerful sticker in the shape of Superman’s symbol, with the rallying cry of “Kindness is the new punk rock” scrawled across his face. Annie Wu’s Action Comics #1094 cover has the Boy of Steel absolutely shredding an electric guitar solo, dressed to the punk-nines with a mohawk to die for. Mike Allred’s Superman Unlimited #9 cover is Superman hovering in front of an anarchy symbol with safety pins all around, conveying the old-school rebellion as subtly as a punch to the face, and I love it.

Marguerite Sauvage’s Supergirl #9 variant reimagines Supergirl as a punk rock superstar ready to rock out in a style that would look right at home in the movie’s end credits. Fabrizio De Tommaso’s Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #47 cover has Superman and Batman look like they’re gearing up for a concert and a combat, and they’re ready to kill both. Finally, Dan Hipp’s Justice League Unlimited #15 cover has the entire Trinity redesigned with wild hair, torn clothes, and more tattoos than you can count, showing that all three of DC’s top dogs are committed to the wild, attitude-filled punk era.

Superman Unlimited #9 Cover by Mike Allred

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #47 Cover by Fabrizio De Tommaso

Justice League Unlimited #15 Cover by Dan Hipp

Superman #34 Cover by Dave Johnson

Supergirl #9 Cover by Marguerite Sauvage

Action Comics #1094 Cover by Annie Wu

All of these variant covers will be available in January 2026. DC is setting up for this next year to be the year of kindness and punk rock, and I cannot wait to pick up my variants and join in the kindness rebellion.

