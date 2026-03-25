PlayStation Plus Game for April 2026 Leaks Ahead of Reveal

A new game coming to PlayStation Plus in April 2026 has leaked prior to its announcement by Sony. While next week will officially mark the start of April, the latest round of free games on PS Plus won’t go live until the following week on April 7th. As such, Sony has remained tight-lipped about what will be coming to the PlayStation subscription service in the month for the time being. Fortunately, for those eager to get a better idea of what’s on the horizon, a reputable report has now emerged.

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Coming by way of Dealabs, it has been said that Lords of the Fallen will be joining PlayStation Plus in April. Released in 2023, this action-RPG was generally well-received upon its arrival. In the time since, developer Hexworks has continued to expand and improve Lords of the Fallen through a variety of free updates, meaning that the game is better now than it ever has been. This report claims that Lords of the Fallen will be the centerpiece of PS Plus in April and will remain up for grabs until May 5th.

What Other Games Will Join PS Plus in April?

As for the other free games joining PS Plus in April, we currently don’t know what they will be. Historically, Sony has always added three games to PS Plus for subscribers to download at no cost throughout each month, but in February and March, it has increased this slate to four games in total. Whether or not four games will also be available in April isn’t yet known, but it would certainly be a nice bonus for subscribers if this were to happen once again.

In the interim, March 2026’s free games for PS Plus remain live and will continue to be downloadable until April 6th. If you somehow haven’t snagged any of these titles for yourself just yet, they include PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise, Slime Rancher 2, and The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road. Be sure to head to the PS Store now to add all of these titles to your digital library before it’s too late.

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