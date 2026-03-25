Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Masterpiece Is Getting a New Streaming Home

Christopher Nolan is one of the best contemporary filmmakers. His films have been incredibly successful at the box office, earning more than $6 billion worldwide to date, he’s won multiple Academy Awards among other accolades, and has given moviegoers some genuinely incredible films that span many genres everything from the comics with The Dark Knight trilogy to sweeping historical biopics like Oppenheimer. Nolan is also a fantastic storyteller when it comes to the sci-fi genre and now, his stunning 2014 sci-fi masterpiece is headed to Peacock.

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Arriving on Peacock on April 1st, Interstellar is one of Nolan’s best and most emotional films. Interstellar follows former NASA Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) who is enlisted to pilot a spacecraft through a wormhole in space on a mission to colonize another planet as the Earth is dying. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine. A critical and box office success, the film remains one of Nolan’s best, mixing both serious science and a deep, emotional core.

Interstellar Is As Much a Family Story As It Is a Sci-Fi Epic

Interstellar is by no means Nolan’s only foray into science fiction, but it’s one of his best and that all comes down to its emotional center. The film is, at its core, a story about family, most specifically a father’s love. A driving motivation for Cooper is his family, namely his daughter Murph. Murph shares an interest in science and the stars with her father and it’s through Murph that Cooper ends up part of the mission into space. With the Earth dying, Cooper’s mission is important as a way to try to find a way to save humanity and, thus, his family. While Cooper promises Murph he will return from his trip, the reality is that time works differently for Cooper on his mission and he emotionally watches through messages as his children grow up — including Murph becoming a scientist.

Ultimately, it’s the father-daughter relationship that solves the science problem that will allow humanity to leave Earth. It’s a brilliant turn in the story that brings the big scale of the movie and the mission down to something very personal. The result is a big science fiction movie with sweeping worlds, deep science, and some truly nail-bitingly tense moments that happens to have a touching family saga tucked in its center. It also has a bonus time travel element slipped in with the science, making it a beautifully layered story that lingers long after the credits roll. If you haven’t seen it — or haven’t seen it in a while — be sure to take the time to do so when it arrives on Peacock April 1st.

What Else is Coming to Peacock in April?

April is going to be a great month for movies on Peacock. The month kicks off with some great arrivals, including Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity, Kung Fu Panda, and Kung Fu Panda 2. Later in the month, in addition to Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 we’ll be getting Five Nights at Freddy’s as well.

There’s a lot to enjoy in terms of television as well. The Miniature Wife debuts on the platform April 9th, a brand-new Peacock Original. The premiere of Love Island: Beyond the Villa Season 2 is also hitting the platform on April 15th. Want to see what else is headed to Peacock in April? Check out the full list here.

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