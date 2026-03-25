Dungeons & Dragons Just Launched a New Character Creation Tool & They Want Your Feedback

For some Dungeons & Dragons players, there’s nothing better than sitting down to build a new character. This is one of the most creative parts of the game, where you choose who you’ll be for your next adventure. But there’s no denying that character creation is also quite a process, one that’s easy to mess up along the way. That’s where online character-building tools can help. D&D Beyond has its own free character creation tool designed to help walk players through crafting a character sheet. Now, the team wants to make it even better, and they’re asking for player feedback to do it.

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The standard character creator on D&D Beyond is free as long as you create an account on the site. This tool walks you through generating a D&D character sheet, and it does the job pretty well. But Wizards wants to make it even quicker and easier to craft characters with its new take on the Quickbuilder tool. This is the first step in a total revamp of the online Character Creator. The Quickbuilder is a testing ground for big changes to D&D Beyond‘s Standard tool, and the team is inviting player feedback on its plans before moving forward.

D&D Beyond Launches New Quickbuilder As Part of Sweeping Character Builder Redesign

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

The new version of the D&D Beyond Quickbuilder is now live on the site. The tool itself isn’t new, but its focus on quick creation of first-level characters make it less commonly used than the more in-depth Standard tool. And that makes it a great place for the D&D Beyond team to play around before making bigger changes. The Quickbuilder showcases a new design approach for D&D Beyond character creation tools, with more artwork, fewer walls of text, and clearer direction to avoid mistakes along the way. Comparing it side-by-side with the Standard builder, you can definitely see the effort for a more visually appealing approach. As for whether it’s truly a better approach, well… that’ll be up to players to decide.

Along with the Quickbuilder redesign, D&D Beyond has shared an early concept design video for broader changes to the full Character Builder. This shows an idea of where the team wants to go with the site’s built-in tools in the future, expanding the Quickbuilder changes to the fully-fledged Standard build, as well. Honestly, the design looks like a much-needed glow-up as far as visuals are concerned, as the current model is nothing to write home about when it comes to looks. But this build isn’t yet a reality, and players still have time to shape the future of the Dungeons & Dragons official character builder.

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

From now until March 31st, players are invited to respond to a Feedback Survey about the concept video and Quickbuilder changes. You can fill out the survey on D&D Beyond to share your thoughts about the new design direction based on the video and the changes as implemented in the Quickbuilder. If you often use D&D Beyond to create or manage characters, it’s well worth making sure your voice is heard before the team moves forward with any broader changes.

Do you create your characters on D&D Beyond, or do you have another preferred tool for D&D character building? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!