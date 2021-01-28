King in Black: One of Daredevil's Biggest Enemies Gets a Symbiote

✖

Full spoilers for Daredevil #26 below! Marvel's King in Black crossover continues as the ancient god Knull has descended on Earth and covered it with a Symbiote bubble. Not only is the entire planet covered but many Marvel characters have found themselves bonded with Knull and hosting a symbiote. The likes of Cyclops, Captain America, The Thing, Storm, and others have appeared in the pages of the event bonded to one and Daredevil #26 saw the Man Without Fear become a host as well. Matt Murdock wasn't the only character from his cast of characters to nab a symbiote though with one of his villains also gaining the same set of powers, the deadly Typhoid Mary.

Recently recruited by Kingpin to act as his bodyguard, Typhoid Mary has returned to the pages of Marvel Comics in a bigger way than she has in many years. In the issue she's guarding Wilson Fisk (mayor of New York) when the Symbiotes begin to attack. As Fisk makes his escape in a car, Mary is quickly consumed by one of Knull's Symbiotes, and seems to have really taken a liking to it immediately. She's revealed to be a host near the issues end, seeing up a fight between her and Elektra, who's now acting as the new Daredevil of Hell's Kitchen.

The next issue of the comic will continue its tie-in status with King in Black, but Daredevil #28 will seemingly go back to the status quo of a non-symbiote Daredevil. It's unclear how long Hornhead or Typhoid Mary will hold onto their symbiotes but the assumption would be that they lose them after the conclusion of King in Black, but it would be a huge addition to the mythology if Mary kept hers in the end.

You can find the full solicit for the next issue of Daredevil below, which alludes to the further fallout of these latest symbiote bondings and what will happen!

DAREDEVIL #27 (King in Black)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

ENSNARED IN THE WEB!

• As New York begins to crack under the weight of Knull's symbiotic assault, Matt Murdock has a crisis of faith in the most electrifying issue of Chip Zdarksy and Marco Checchetto's groundbreaking DAREDEVIL run yet.

• BUT THIS TIME, they're joined by none other than MIKE HAWTHORNE, spearheading a brutal story that pits Daredevil against the god-king of the symbiotes himself - KNULL!