Loki Meets Bullseye In New Preview

The first three issues of Loki have been following the God of Stories as he's attempted putting back his mythic boat Naglfar. He's almost got the ship ready to go, but he's missing the final piece; the piece that's currently owned by Bullseye. That plot point comes to a head in Loki #4, the finale of the mini-series from Dan Watters and German Peralta that will pit the Asgardian god against the iconic Daredevil villain. Marvel recently unveiled the first preview for the finale, which you can check out below.

Loki #4

"LOKI TAKES TO MIDGARD…WITH BULLSEYE'S TARGET ON HIS BACK! The third shard of Naglfar has fallen to Midgard—and straight into the hands of someone who can make even the most mundane objects into lethal weapons. With unknown mythic power at Bullseye's fingertips and Loki caught in the crosshairs, how will our favorite trickster reclaim the final piece of his cursed ship? And what is the price of such a power?"

Written by: Dan Watters (Writer)

Art by: German Peralta (Artist), Mike Spicer (Colorist), Travis Lanham (Letterer)

Cover Art by: Dustin Nguyen (Cover Artist)

Page Count: 28 pages

Release Date: September 20, 2023