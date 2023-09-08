McDonald's Provides New Look at Loki Season 2

McDonald's took to social media today, sharing a new look at the second season of Loki, the Marvel Studios series that introduced the Multiverse Saga and brought back Tom Hiddleston as the fan-favorite God of Mischief. In the new photo, fans get a look at Loki and Sophie having a serious conversation -- while Sophie herself is still dressed in a 1980s McDonald's uniform. It's not clear exactly what's going on in the shot, but the best guess is that she had been mind-wiped and abandoned there, and at this point she's getting an explanation of events from Loki.

Of course, you can make up your own caption! In fact, that's what McDonald's is asking folks to do, having captioned the tweet "Caption this."

You can see it below.

Our favorite response? A user named Tyler, who suggested the caption "Still from a scene of Loki, Season 2 from Marvel. Loki and Sylvie are in a McDonald's parking lot, Sylvie is sitting on a car, dressed as a McDonald's employee with a cup in her hand, looking at Loki standing in front of her in his usual clothes. Loki's expression and body language look like he is trying to explain something to Sylvie, who doesn't look too convinced by what he has to say," adding, "Don't ask me where I got the caption. It's all original."

(That is, of course, the alt text provided for people who can't see the photo.)

Sophie's outfit here is reflective of not just the time travel of the series, but of the "As Featured In..." promotion that McDonald's is doing, in which they are sharing the movies, music, TV shows, and games that their products have appeared in. One McDonald's in Brooklyn got a temporary 1982 makeover, so it looks like the one featured in Loki.

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.