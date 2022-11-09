Mad Cave Studios Reveals Kill Bill and Clash of the Titans Inspired Hunt. Kill. Repeat. Series (Exclusive)

Mad Cave Studios is about to take fans on a wild journey through a war among Gods, and we've got all the exclusive details and your first look at the new series titled Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The new series, which aims to be a mix of Kill Bill and Clash of the Titans, features the team of writer Mark London (Battlecats, Wolvenheart), artists Francesco Archidiacono and Marc Deering (Green Lantern, Black Panther), colorist Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian), and letterer Rus Wooton (The Walking Dead), and will also feature covers by Ryan Kincaid (Vampirella, Red Sonja). Fans will follow Artemis, who is the daughter of Zeus and is on a mission to get payback on the Gods that wronged her, and you can check out a preview of the new series starting on the next slide and the official description below.

"The former goddess, Artemis, daughter of Zeus, is caught in a war between gods and mortals. With nothing left to lose, and with help from some old friends, Artemis sets off on a dangerous journey of revenge to kill the gods that wronged her years ago."

"From Francesco Archidiacono's perfectly executed penciling to Lee Loughridge's vibrant colors, Hunt. Kill. Repeat. came to life exactly the way I had envisioned it in my mind," said Mark London. "It's been a wild ride and truly invigorating to work with such talented individuals like the artists mentioned above, but also Marc Deering (Inks), Rus Wooton (Letters), Ryan Kincaid (Covers) and Chris Fernandez (editor). I am beyond excited for the fans to get this double-sized first issue in their hands and for everyone to see what we have in store for them with Hunt. Kill. Repeat."

"Hunt. Kill. Repeat. is a wild ride, packed with punches, armored gods, and mythological creatures," said Francesco Archidiacono. "I honestly couldn't have asked for a better experience from my first work with an American publisher and I hope my pencils convey the fun I had while working on it."

"I am very much looking forward to showing the world that we have all spent the last ten months working on and introducing Francesco's wonderfully dynamic pencils to everyone," said Marc Deering. "Hunt. Kill. Repeat. is a one hell of a thrill ride! Hold on and get ready!"

Hunt. Kill. Repeat. hits stores in March of 2023, and let us know what you think of the preview in the comments! You can also talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!