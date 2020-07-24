Get Your First Look at Mandrake The Magician: Mandrake's Legacy (Exclusive)

King Features Syndicate, Red 5 Comics, and StoneBot Studios had some big news at their Comic-Con@Home panel, as they announced they are bringing back a classic world and reimagining it for a whole new generation with their new series Mandrake The Magician: Mandrake's Legacy. The series is based on the original comic strip that debuted more than 85 years ago, and this new version will focus on a young magician named Mandy, who has immense power but is still learning how to harness it all. The series will be written by Erica Schultz and drawn by Diego Giribaldi, Juan Pablo Massa, and Moncho Bunge, and will be edited by Matias Timarchi. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Schultz and Timarchi all about the new series, and you can also get your exclusive first look at Mandrake's Legacy starting on the next slide!

First we wanted to know why Schultz and Timarchi were excited to bring this character and this universe back to the forefront for a new generation.

"I wasn’t the one who approached King Features about doing a new Mandrake series, so I just wanted to get that out there," Schultz said. "Matias Timarchi of StoneBot had a lot of the pieces put together before I was brought on board. I don’t want to take credit for anyone’s work. What appealed to me about the original series was that Mandrake fought for the greater good all over the world and beyond. The idea of righting wrongs and going on globe-trotting adventures resonates with all kinds of fans."

(Photo: King Features/Red5/StoneBot)

Schultz has worked on several titles that skew a bit more adult, like Daredevil and M3, though Schultz has also worked on more lighthearted stories like Strange Tails and Forgotten Home, and she's bringing the balance of all of those different tones to Mandrake.

"I started my comics writing career with M3, which is not for the faint of heart and created even darker stories like Twelve Devils Dancing, but I’ve also written more lighthearted and even goofy works since then," Schultz said. "I frequently collaborate with Claire Connelly on funny and outlandish stories like our anthology, Strange Tails, where we just throw caution to the wind."

"My latest work before Mandrake, Forgotten Home, skews YA, so I was happy to get my feet wet in that arena before tackling Legacy of Mandrake," Schultz said. Though I never saw myself as a YA writer, and I haven’t read many YA stories. Despite that, when working in the YA genre, no matter how cynical your characters are, there’s still a sense of wonder and hope about them, and that’s refreshing to explore."

While Mandy is just as powerful if not more so than the original Mandrake, she doesn't have the classical training the original Mandrake had, so fans will be right alongside her as she evolves into the powerhouse she will become.

"The original Mandrake was already a trained magician with years of experience," Schultz said. "Even when he was wrong, he was right. Mandy…not so much. She has a very strong connection to magic and her abilities, but she’s still untrained. The OG Mandrake and others trained to learn, augment, and control their talents while Mandy is kinda just winging it. She knows what she can do, and what she can’t is just trial by fire. So whereas fans of the original strip are used to seeing a cocksure character, Mandy is a work in progress. I think that makes her a more interesting read, as the audience learns and grows with her."

Mandy isn't alone of course, and one of her biggest allies is her best friend LJ, who is as vital to her success as any magic spell.

"Mandy and LJ compliment each other in the best ways," Schultz said. "The best friends are the ones that are there to help you when you don’t think you need help (but you totally do) and tell you when you’re being a jerk but still forgive you after you apologize. LJ is that rock and support system for Mandy. The son of Lothar (the original Mandrake’s partner), LJ has some abilities of his own that make him a formidable opponent for evildoers. Yes, this is Mandy’s story, but she wouldn’t have as interesting or rich a story without LJ"

You can check out an up-close look at the issue and more fro our interview starting on the next slide!