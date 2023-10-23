Did Mark Millar Use Nemesis to Kill All the Millarworld Superheroes?

Big Game may go down as one of the most important comics in the history of Mark Millar’s Millarworld universe. The prolific creator is putting together his biggest crossover event ever in Big Game, which features all of the characters from his Millarworld imprint. Big Game, and its prequel Nemesis: Reloaded, are sequels to the very first Millarworld book, Wanted, and sees Wesley Gibson and his band of villains finally stepping up to confront the heroes who have started to pop up over the years. Characters from Starlight, Reborn, Kick-Ass, The Magic Order, and more play a crucial role in Big Game, and the endgame appears to rid the Millarworld universe of all its heroes.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Big Game #4. Continue reading at your own risk.

Big Game #4 comes from Mark Millar, Pepe Larraz, Giovanna Niro, and Clem Robins. While Hit-Girl is stranded 65 million years in the past, the Millarworld heroes assemble on a battleship after being called upon by the President of the United States. The message they were sent stated it was a world threat, but the big surprise was Nemesis showing up to wipe them all out. Nemesis was hired by Wesley to murder every hero, but after they trick them all to the ship, it’s actually Wesley who takes them out with gun blasts that leaves them as skeletons.

Are the Millarworld heroes really dead?

There’s only one more issue to go in Big Game, but from the looks of it, the only heroes left standing are Kick-Ass – who missed the shuttle to the big meeting – and Hit-Girl, who was stranded in the past until she hitched a ride back to the present with King Morax’s war party. You can bet something wild will go down in Big Game #4, but at least we know there aren’t any multiverse shenanigans at play. Millar previously told CBR that the multiverse is not in play when asked how he plans to connect all of his different titles together.

“I don’t want to give away too much plot, but I know what you mean. We have some characters in New York, some in Deep Space, and a colony on Earth 65 millions years ago, Reborn‘s even set in the afterlife,” Millar said. “But it actually all comes together really well, and I didn’t choose some cheap multiverse device to do it — which I’m kinda sick of. I try to keep it as real-world as possible.”

