The Chosen One Trailer: Netflix's Adaptation of Mark Millar's American Jesus Revealed

Netflix is gearing up to release their next project from their collaboration with Mark Millar and Millarworld, and it's based on his American Jesus comic books. Earlier in the year, Netflix released the first look for the American Jesus adaptation, which they've decided to call it The Chosen One. There has yet to be a trailer released for The Chosen One, and fans of the project have been waiting to get the first trailer for the series. The streaming service has finally released the first official trailer for The Chosen One, and it actually looks fantastic from everything we've seen in the trailer.

You can check out the first official trailer for The Chosen One down below.

What is The Chosen One about?



Netflix describes the series as follows, "Imagine for a moment... You're 12 years old and one day you discover that you possess the same powers as Jesus Christ. Meet Jodie, a kid who finds himself in awe as he starts to develop incredible and divine abilities. The events and revelations that follow lead the young prodigy and his crew of friends to embark on a supernatural coming of age journey through the Baja region that could change their reality and everything the world believes. Will he rise to answer the divine call?

The Chosen One, a series based on the graphic novel American Jesus by writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross is coming on August 16th, only on Netflix."

The Chosen One Netflix Cast



Tenoch Huerta (Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Dianna Agron (Glee) will star in the series from co-showrunners and executive producers Everardo Gout (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sacred Lies, Mars, Banshee, Aqui En La Tierra) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly's Game, Instinct).

What Is The Chosen One Comic?



The Chosen One adapts Millar's American Jesus trilogy from Image Comics. Consisting of three issues each, the volumes are Volume 1: Chosen, Volume 2: The New Messiah, and Volume 3: Revelation.

